Sharon Stone's sons are all grown up as they make rare appearance in new photo for Christmas

Sharon Stone was all smiles with her mom Dorothy Stone and her sons by her side this Christmas week.

The Basic Instinct actress had the "happiest of holidays" with her family, and her sons couldn't stop smiling posing next to their grandma.

The doting mom has three sons; her eldest is Roan Joseph, 23, who she adopted in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein. Following their 2004 divorce, she adopted son Lair, 18, in 2005, and her third son, Quinn, 16, a year later.

WATCH: See inside Sharon Stone's incredible family compound she's selling

Sharon took to Instagram over the holiday weekend and shared a rare sight of her two youngest sons in two different photos.

She first shared a sweet, candid snap where she is smiling ear-to-ear wearing a camel blazer, and Lair and Quinn are smiling leaning next to her. "Merry merry," she simply captioned it.

In a subsequent post, she shared a photo in which her mom Dorothy is looking poised as ever sitting in an ornate chair, while two of her grandsons can't stop smiling posing behind her.

© Instagram Sharon posed next to her sons Quinn and Lair

"The Boyz [with] grandma trying to be serious," Sharon wrote in her caption, adding: "Happiest of holidays."

MORE: Sharon Stone looks phenomenal in her five best bikini pics – see sizzling photos

MORE: Sharon Stones slams ex-husband as she wades into Kevin Costner's divorce

Missing from the two Christmas pics was her son Roan, though he has made sporadic appearances in his mom's social media in the past.

Sharon's fans were quick to take to the comments section under the posts and gush about the heartwarming family portraits, with one fan writing: "Such a great picture! Kids and Grammys are so special," as others followed suit with: "Aww your mom is beautiful @sharonstone, happy holidays" and: "Beautiful picture and family!!!" as well as: "They're so happy! Merry Christmas to you and your sweet family!"

The actress-turned-painter has been candid about her tumultuous journey with motherhood, particularly her difficult custody battle over eldest son Roan with her ex-husband Phil.

© Instagram Sharon's eldest son is 23-year-old Roan Joseph

Though at the time of her divorce from Phil in 2004, the former couple reportedly agreed on joint custody for Roan, and the plan was that he would live primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year, Sharon claimed earlier this year that she lost custody of him because of her role in 1992's Basic Instinct.

MORE: Sharon Stone leaves jaws dropped posing in majestic see-through floral gown

© Instagram The actress and her sons live in Los Angeles

"I lost custody of my child," she said on a March podcast episode of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, adding: "When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie."

She then revealed: "I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart," because the move "broke [her] heart."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.