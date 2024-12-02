Blythe Danner is a proud grandma watching Apple Martin at glitzy Débutantes Ball

It was a family affair in Paris over the weekend as Hollywood A-listers, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 20-year-old daughter, Apple, made her societal debut at the Le Bal des Débutantes at the Shangri-La Hotel in the French capital.

Not only were the Coldplay frontman and the Academy Award-winning actress full of adoration for their eldest, but Gwyneth's mother, actress Blythe Danner, was also one proud grandmother while watching Apple command the room at the high-society event.

In photos obtained by HELLO!, Blythe stood proudly next to her daughter and her two grandchildren, Apple and Moses, in the ballroom of the glamorous Parisian venue while all dressed for the occasion.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Blythe watches on as Gwyneth embraces her daughter

Apple was undoubtedly the jewel in the crown in her custom baby-blue ruffled Valentino gown – a work of art that took more than 700 hours to create – while Moses, 18, was smart and sophisticated in his black tuxedo with wide-brimmed lapels.

Gwyneth was equally chic in a black, glittering dress with a flatting pie-crust neckline, and Blythe, meanwhile, looked sensational in a dusty pink tailored jacket adorned with sparkle and flower detailing at the waist.

The 81-year-old Meet the Parents star polished off her look with a teal-colored pleated skirt and a stunning pearl necklace. Blythe's icy blonde hair was perfectly coiffed as curls framed her face.

Another photo showed Apple walking through the grand room while being met with rapturous applause from the table where her family was sitting.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Apple blows a kiss to her dad while Blythe and Gwyneth watch with pride

One snapshot shows Apple blowing her dad Chris a kiss while Blythe and Gwyneth can be seen smiling and clapping enthusiastically watching the heartwarming moment unfold.

There were many other heartfelt moments between the famous family, who are clearly very close.

One photo showed Oscar-winner Gwyneth and her daughter in an arm-and-arm embrace as they smiled at each other, while another candid shot showed the Fix You singer planting a loving kiss on his grown-up daughter's cheek.

Another gorgeous moment showed Chris and Apple taking to the dancefloor for a waltz.

Chris and Gwyneth's daughter was accompanied to the ball by Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck from the Austro-Hungarian noble family House of Henckel von Donnersmarck.

© Instagram Gwyneth, Moses, Blythe and Chris dressed to the nines to support Apple's shining moment

Apple's family dynamics

Though Chris and Gwyneth announced their divorce in 2014 – in a now infamous statement in which they described their split as "conscious uncoupling" – it seems the A-listers have kept things more than amicable for the sake of their family.

What's more, the former husband and wife evidently have nothing but love and respect for each other and for their new partners.

© Instagram Gwyneth, Chris, Apple and Moses

Gwyneth is now married to Brad Fulchuk while Chris is engaged to actress Dakota Johnson.

The blended family have vacationed together in recent years and they spend the holiday season as one big happy group, proving that their co-parenting is harmonious.