Chris Martin's look of love for daughter Apple that nobody noticed

Chris Martin was a proud dad as his daughter Apple "came out" to society during the 2024 Le Bal des Débutantes.

While all eyes have been on the 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow amid her special time, you may have missed the beautiful moment she shared with her father on the day.

A father-daughter moment on the dancefloor

The Coldplay frontman looked at his daughter adoringly as she stepped into the spotlight, beaming at her in her pale blue gown. They even shared a father-daughter dance during the night, where he couldn't stop smiling at her.

At age 20, Apple has blossomed into a beautiful young lady

While she's typically kept out of the public eye, she marked her new chapter in custom Valentino, with a gown that reportedly took 750 hours to make. The strapless blue garment had a black bow cinching the waist and a waterfall frilled skirt, the brainchild of creative director Alessandro Michele.

Apple Martin dress designed by Valentino for Bal des Debutantes

As she stepped into the spotlight, she was surrounded by her family, with Gwyneth, Chris and her brother Moses all making an appearance for the evening.

While Apple's parents may have split up in 2014, she has maintained a close relationship with her father.

Apple remains close to her dad

Chris may be part of one of the world's most popular bands, but he is like any father in that he knows how to lovingly embarrass his children. The "Yellow" singer revealed that he certainly managed to do that when Apple got her first job, working in a clothing store.

"I went to surprise her, well not surprise her, I just went to see her. And I thought I better buy something, so I took a T-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue. She was at the check-out and there were two check-outs," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2020.

Apple and Moses Martin with their mom, Gwyneth Paltrow

The then-teen reportedly was horrified to see her father in line, mouthing at him to "get out."

"I felt terrible so I moved to the other line, just holding my T-shirt, really scared of my daughter. I paid for the T-shirt and I bought her some fudge because she loves the candy fudge. So I said to the lady, 'Can you just give this to my daughter?' And as I was leaving, she shouted, 'I love you, Dad!'"

Apple also appears to have a strong relationship with stepfather Brad Falchuk

Following Gwyneth and Chris's "conscious uncoupling", both parties have respectively moved on while maintaining an amicable co-parenting relationship. The Shakespeare In Love star is now married to Brad Falchuk, while the Coldplay star is with actress Dakota Johnson.