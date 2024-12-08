Insider secrets from Apple Martin’s Debutante Ball: ‘What happens in Paris stays in Paris’

It's been just over a week since a glittering set of society darlings officially stepped into the limelight at Le Bal des Débutantes, a 21st-century reimagination of the traditional debutante ball celebrating honourable young women.

This year's radiant debs included Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple, alongside Sophia Loren's granddaughter Lucia Ponti and HRH Princess Eugenia de Borbon Vargas.

Amongst the pomp and pageantry unfolding behind the doors of the Shangri-La Paris, one of the most magnificent aspects of Le Bal is the presentation of haute couture. Each and every debutante is given the opportunity to showcase their personal style, wearing bespoke designs from the world's most famous fashion houses.

The year's sartorial display was a dazzling affair with crystal-dusted bodices, cascading skirts, and avant-garde silhouettes contributing to the fashion magic.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple was a debutante

Sharing her first-hand experience of being a debutante, Apollonie Halard, a fashion design student at Central Saint Martins and the daughter of British landscape designer Miranda Brooks and French architect Bastien Halard gave a rare insight into the little-known-about details of the world's most exclusive ball.

From swimming in the Shangri-La's pool to playing Go Fish and eating pastries from a lavish boulangerie, prep for Le Bal sounded just as much fun as the real deal. "I felt truly beautiful," Apollonie told Tatler of her pink satin gown designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli.

Apollonie chose a classic gown with a playful edge by Schiaparelli

"We posed for photographs, running riot through the Louis XIV-style palace with 101 rooms. I marvelled at each of my beautiful new friends, dressed to the nines in the likes of Chanel, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta."

Debutantes are personally selected by founder Ophélie Renouard through a rigorous process, with organisers considering factors such as their family’s legacy, personal achievements, and alignment with the ball’s values of empowering young women.

Each of the debs is dressed in haute couture

The debs' debut is just as important for them as it is for their families, which is marked with a fairytale father-daughter waltz on the evening of the ball.

"There was nothing more magical than seeing the smile on father'’ faces as they watched their daughters, now all grown-up, taking on the notoriously tricky waltz," said Apollonie.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage A father-daughter moment between Chris and Apple on the dancefloor

Following a structured evening of glitz and glamour, the debs slip off their ballgowns and - in Apollonie's words - "run riot".

She continued: "By 11pm, it was finally time to go out out. Oona [Finch] and I ran to change, sprinting through the ballroom in nothing but our dressing gowns, utterly exhilarated from the night thus far.

"The rest of the evening: I’m not sure if I can disclose. Let’s just say not a lot of sleep took place… what happens in Paris, stays in Paris – even when you’re a deb."