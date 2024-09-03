Gwyneth Paltrow shares intimate glimpse into summer with kids Apple and Moses in new video

Gwyneth Paltrow is savoring the final moments of summer by sharing a heartfelt look into her sun-soaked season with her family.

The Goop founder, 51, took to Instagram on Monday to give her fans a deeply personal glimpse into her summer, filled with precious moments spent with her children, Apple and Moses.

“Summer was good to us,” Gwyneth captioned the Instagram Reel, which was set to the nostalgic tune of Father John Misty’s Real Love Baby.

The video beautifully captures the essence of her summer, showcasing everything from serene flights and refreshing swims to paddle boarding adventures and culinary delights—all experienced alongside those closest to her heart.

Gwyneth Paltrow's intimate glimpse of summer with kids Moses and Apple

The video’s true stars, however, are her children, 20-year-old Apple and 18-year-old Moses, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Throughout the clip, Gwyneth gives fans a rare look at her life as a mom, with touching scenes of her spending quality time with her kids. In one particularly sweet moment, Chris is seen sitting with Moses on his lap, highlighting the amicable co-parenting relationship Gwyneth and Chris have maintained over the years.

© Instagram Gwyneth with son Moses

Also making appearances in the video are some of Gwyneth’s closest friends, including Rashida Jones and Reese Witherspoon, showing that the actress has made plenty of time this summer for her cherished friendships as well.

It’s clear that Gwyneth has been prioritizing her relationships during these past few months. In late July, the Iron Man star enjoyed a fabulous girls’ night out with Reese, 48, and Cameron Diaz, 52, to celebrate the four-year anniversary of Cameron’s wine company, Avaline.

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow with her mini-me daughter Apple Martin

The trio gathered at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, for an intimate celebration that was filled with laughter, love, and, of course, plenty of wine.

“My gals,” Gwyneth captioned an Instagram Story featuring a photo of the three friends together, adding, “We celebrated four years of Avaline in the Hamptons with a few of our close friends, and what a wonderful evening it was.” The joy of the evening was palpable, as the trio enjoyed a candlelit dinner and watched the sun dip below the horizon.

© Instagram Gwyneth and Brad have been married for over five years

But the summer wasn’t just about glamorous gatherings; it was also about supporting her friends in their personal endeavors. Gwyneth was there to cheer on Kate Hudson as she performed a live show at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, demonstrating her unwavering support for those she holds dear.

Yet, amidst the fun and friendships, Gwyneth was also grappling with a bittersweet reality—her youngest, Moses, is heading off to college, marking the beginning of her journey as an empty nester.

On August 23, she hosted an Instagram Stories Q&A session, where a fan asked her how she’s coping with the transition. “Have you dropped both kids off to college yet?” the follower asked, sharing their own anxieties about the experience.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of her and Chris Martin with their kids Apple and Moses

“Not yet,” Gwyneth responded, her voice tinged with emotion. Just then, Moses popped into the frame, playfully reminding everyone, “She hasn’t quite gotten rid of me,” bringing a light-hearted moment to what is undoubtedly a poignant time for the actress.

Gwyneth has been open about the mixed emotions that come with watching her children grow up and move on to the next chapter of their lives.

In a March interview with The Sunday Times, she shared how she felt “incredible sadness” when Apple first left for college two years ago, and how she’s now bracing herself for the same experience with Moses. “This is exactly what should be happening,” she said.