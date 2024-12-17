CBS news anchor's sudden death announced on air leaving colleagues 'devastated'

A beloved CBS news anchor has passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm, with tributes pouring in from friends, family and fans alike in the wake of the tragic news.

Ana Orsini hosted the morning show on KOLD News 13 in Tucson, Arizona, and was well-liked for her friendly and kind demeanor.

News of the 28-year-old's death was announced by her colleagues on December 16 as they paid homage to the journalist.

"Sad news to share with you: our beloved friend and co-anchor Ana Orsini passed away unexpectedly last week," News 13 anchor Tyler Butler said on the show.

"Ana has been here at 13 News since June of 2023, and we are devastated by this loss," added co-anchor Carsyn Currier, who was visibly emotional over her passing.

As Tyler and Carsyn held hands in a show of support, they reminisced over Ana's incredible impact at the news outlet since joining KOLD in 2023.

© Instagram The beloved news anchor suffered a brain aneurysm

"We had the opportunity to work with her every day, and we do want you to know that what you saw with her on air, the funny, crazy person she was, she was just like that off-camera and more so," Tyler shared.

He continued his tribute on Facebook, writing, "She was truly one of a kind. Crazy passionate about helping animals, she had a great and sarcastic sense of humor, and was so dedicated to her family."

"She LOVED her family and talked about them all the time," he continued. "I'm glad to have been a small part of her work family."

© Instagram Tributes have poured in for the journalist from colleagues and fans alike

"Please take a moment today to think about Ana. A time she made you laugh or think about something in a different way. She was too young, but we can remember her always. For years to come, we'll be repeating her mantra. 'Let the women do the work!'"

Carsyn took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her colleague and close friend. "Ana was not only beautiful, talented, and hilarious, but she was unlike anyone I've ever met," she began.

"To know Ana was to LOVE her. She made everyone around her feel so special, heard and understood."

© Instagram Ana's co-anchors were visibly emotional while announcing her tragic passing on Monday

Carsyn continued: "Waking up in the middle of the night to go to work is always challenging, but knowing I was going to work with Ana made it that much easier. Whether she was dancing around the set or making us all laugh, everyday with Ana was an adventure."

After explaining how much Ana's family meant to her, she added, "She was an advocate for animals, women's rights, and one heck of a friend. Time may pass, but my memories of Ana will never fade. I love you forever, Ana."

© Instagram Carsyn shared a slew of photos of her late friend in an Instagram tribute to Ana

"Rest in peace, sister. I promise to keep living fully for YOU."

Ana graduated from Texas A&M University in 2018 and worked at KDRV NewsWatch 12 in Oregon for three years before landing the anchor role at KOLD.