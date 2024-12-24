Sandra Bullock, 60, makes rare public appearance year after partner's death

Sandra Bullock could not keep the smile off her face as she attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

The award-winning actress, who has kept a low profile in the year since her partner Bryan Randall's death, was seen enjoying life as she was among the many famous faces at the game, which also saw Leonardo DiCaprio sat courtside.

Sandra, who sat in a suite, wore a black top and had three hoop earrings in, as she cheered on the game.

© MEGA Sandra Bullock attends NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons

In October the Bird Box actress made a rare public appearance for a touching reunion with her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves. The pair teamed up with the film's director, Jan de Bont, for Tuesday's 30th-anniversary special at Beyond Fest to talk all things Speed decades on from the smash hit's release.

It was her first appearance since Bryan's passing in August 2023; he died after a private battle with ALS.

"ALS is a cruel disease," her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, said in a statement posted Instagram ."But there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Sandra and Bryan met when Bryan was hired a s photographer for her son Louis' birthday party; Sandra is mom to son Louis, 14, and daughter Laila, 11, via adoption.

Bryan's diagnosis saw Sandra step back from acting, and she told CBS News that she wanted to be a more present parent.

© JARED COWAN FOR BEYOND FEST AT AMERICAN CINEMATHEQUE AT EGYPTIAN THEATRE Sandra and Keanu at a reunion for Speed

"I want to be at home," she said in 2022. "I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing."

The actress is now 60, and in a public message to friend Hoda Kotb, who turned 60 in August, she spoke of the milestone birthday.

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb and Sandra Bullock have become good friends

"Hoda, Hoda, Hoda, Hoda," she began. "I had so many brilliant and funny things prepared for you for this message that were just gonna slay. But you know, girl, I'm just too tired. Tired because I had to make my way up that mountain before you got up there, so I could check out the terrain and see what things look like and just get the feel so I can fill you in."

"Turns out it's pretty damn great!" Sandra enthused. "It's pretty awesome. And for a [expletive] like you…when you get to the top of the mountain…everything is amazing, because you made it that way."