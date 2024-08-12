Sandra Bullock glows as she opens doors into huge family home with her two kids for rare TV appearance

The team behind the Today Show is pulling out all the stops for Hoda Kotb's big 60th birthday celebration on the show, and it includes some very special guests!

Sandra Bullock was one of the stars who shared a special message for her close friend, having just turned 60 herself on July 26, making for a rare TV appearance.

The Oscar winner filmed a video message from one of her many lush and luxurious family homes, and absolutely glowed during her brief appearance on the Fourth Hour of Today, aka Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Sandra and Hoda first became friends when the latter was looking to adopt, and reached out to Sandra, who had become a mother twice through adoption to son Louis, 14, and Laila, 11.

The message shared a beautiful glimpse inside Sandra's home, most likely one of her homes in California, which was bathed in a golden sheen from the sunlight streaming in through the french windows behind her leading into the garden.

The star looked to be sitting in a nook just outside of her family room, surrounded by potted plants in wicker baskets, accent pieces covered in wool and faux fur, and lots of wooden furniture items, including coffee tables, armchairs, and even a fireplace.

Sandra sent a message from her family home for Hoda's 60th

"Hoda, Hoda, Hoda, Hoda," she started. "I had so many brilliant and funny things prepared for you for this message that were just gonna slay. But you know, girl, I'm just too tired."

"Tired because I had to make my way up that mountain before you got up there, so I could check out the terrain and see what things look like and just get the feel so I can fill you in."

The pair became friends when Hoda was looking to adopt and reached out to Sandra for advice

She continued to reflect on the idea of turning 60 and how that is perceived by other people, citing it as being "weird" because others dictated what that was supposed to look like.

"Turns out it's pretty damn great!" Sandra enthused. "It's pretty awesome. And for a [expletive] like you…when you get to the top of the mountain…everything is amazing, because you made it that way."

One of the many homes, past and present, that Sandra has owned, a mansion in Tybee Island, Georgia

The Miss Congeniality star continued to gush about her friend and the work she'd done as a journalist and TV host for many years. "Thank you for being so incredible to so many people."

"...What you do for a living and how you have to shapeshift every single day, how you navigate your kindness, even when that's not what's coming your way, how you are to those you care about and how you keep them safe. And just who you are as a human being."

She concluded: "We're all pretty lucky to have you, especially your kids. So happy birthday, my sweet friend! Thank you for allowing me to be in your circle, I feel very grateful. And I have your bar set up, up here, so you can look at the view. It's pretty beautiful, but I need you up here."