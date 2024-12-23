Watch as Denzel Washington breaks down in tears as he is ordained in NYC church

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington has been ordained as a minister in the Church of God in Christ at the historic Kelly Temple in Harlem.

"It took a while, but I'm finally here," Denzel said, as seen in a video shared by Black Church Tok.

"If [God] can do this for me, there's nothing He can't do for you. The sky literally is the limit and there is no limit to the sky."

Denzel Washington breaks down in tears as he is ordained in NYC church

Pictures of the moment of transformation were shared by congregation members, including Esther Renee Burns Pullings, the wife of Bishop James Pullings Jr, who headed the service.

"A beautiful service we had today at The Historic Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ. We witnessed our Bishop James Pullings Jr. baptizing now Minister Denzel Washington today To God Be The Glory!," she captioned a series of pictures shared on Facebook.

© Philip Lewis/COGIC Denzel Washington is ordained

The licensing service means Denzel can now read Intercessions or Prayers on behalf of the community and parish, and has the permission of the Bishop to be in office.

For the baptism the Gladiator II wore a white robe and red stole sash, but he wore a demure gray tee-shirt and black sweatpants for the service, during which time he was seen wiping away tears as his wife spoke.

© Philip Lewis/COGIC Denzel receives his license at Kelly Temple CIGOC

"Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it," his wife Pauletta said during the ceremony.

"You are the head of our house, and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adults and understand the difference because we’ve shown them."

© WireImage Denzel (L) with his children and wife (3L) and Latanya Richardson Jackson (3R)

Last month, Denzel wrote a personal essay for Esquire in which he said it was "not fashionable" to believe in Jesus Christ in Hollywood.

"When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior," he wrote. "I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it – you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town. I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy."

© WireImage Actors Chris Chalk, Viola Davis, Denzel and Stephen McKinley Henderson attend the opening night of "Fences" in 2010

"But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe," he continued.

Denzel, who starred in Fences and Training Day, also shared how it was hard to find like-minded people in his industry, adding: "It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So, I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to."