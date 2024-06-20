Sandra Bullock remarks 'here comes trouble' as she makes star-studded return to the spotlight

Sandra Bullock is back! The actress is quietly making her return to the spotlight, first with the announcement of a long-awaited sequel to Practical Magic, and now with a notable public appearance.

The actress, 59, joined Griffin Dunne, the director of the 1998 original, at a book event at The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday, June 18.

She was present to celebrate his latest release, titled The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir, and was joined by Mary McLaglen, the film's line producer, and stars like Jason Sudeikis, Mandy Moore, Emma Roberts, Michael Keaton, and more.

Recommended video You may also like Sandra Bullock's celebration with fellow A-listers

At the event, per People, Sandra joked about the upcoming sequel, saying: "Here comes trouble, but good trouble." It is unclear, however, if Griffin will return to direct Practical Magic 2 as well.

The Crash star also praised the director in a dedication to him at the event, saying: "You feel like you were always in the back seat experiencing it all with him. He has lived more lives than a cat."

"I don't know anyone who has experienced what he has and can still manage to find the love and humor in even the darkest of places."

© Rochelle Brodin/Shutterstock Sandra at a book event celebrating Griffin Dunne with original "Practical Magic" producer Mary McLaglen

After the sequel was announced, Sandra's co-star Nicole Kidman confirmed in an interview with the publication that she would indeed return to star in it alongside the Oscar-winning actress, with both acting as producers as well.

LATEST: Sandra Bullock teases return to the movies amid decision to step away for family – and you won't believe who with

"Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that," she shared. "There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, 'OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this. We found a way in.'"

© Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo Sandra and Nicole are both attached to return for the sequel as stars and producers

The original 1998 fantasy comedy starred Nicole and Sandra playing sisters who have descended from a long line of witches, working together to use their "practical magic" to stop the evil spirit of the former's on-screen boyfriend.

MORE: Sandra Bullock supported by Jennifer Aniston following partner's tragic death – their unlikely friendship explored

Based on the 1995 Alice Hoffman novel of the same name, it also starred Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Aidan Quinn, and Goran Višnjić. While it was a commercial and critical failure, it quickly developed a cult following. Attempts were made to bring it to TV, to no avail.

© Getty Images The actress has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent months

After starring in 2022's The Lost City and Bullet Train, Sandra shared that she would be taking a step back from acting to devote more time to her children Louis, 14, and Laila, 11. Last August, her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall passed away after a battle with ALS.

MORE: What Sandra Bullock has said about relationship with late longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that year: "Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky," she said. "I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch."

© Getty Images "I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."

She added: "I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it," while also explaining separately to Entertainment Tonight: "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."