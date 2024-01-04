Sandra Bullock scatters late partner Bryan Randall's ashes in river on what would have been his 58th birthday

Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, who tragically passed away in August 2023 at the age of 57 after battling ALS, was remembered in a touching tribute by Sandra's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado.

Gesine shared a serene video of the Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Instagram, where Sandra scattered Bryan's ashes.

Accompanying the video, Gesine wrote, "Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised."

The family had previously released a statement to People following Bryan's passing: "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS."



They expressed their gratitude for the support Bryan received during his illness: "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Gesine praised Sandra for her dedication during Bryan's illness: "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. His Loving Family"



© Getty Images Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall

Sandra and Bryan's relationship began in 2015, and they were last publicly seen together in July 2020.

Sandra opened up about their bond during an interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk:

© Getty Images Bryan passed away from ALS

"I am someone who went through the divorce process, but I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she said.

"I'm a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but the right human being to be there."

Although they never married, the couple reportedly held a commitment ceremony in December 2017. A video obtained by DailyMail.com captured the celebration, showing Sandra and Bryan dancing joyfully.

© Alamy Sandra and Bryan reportedly married in a low key celebration

A guest at the ceremony shared, "It was Bryan's birthday on December 31 so it's like they wanted to celebrate everything all at once."

