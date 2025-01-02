Inside Nikki Glaser's surprising life off-screen

Nikki Glaser is killing it as one of the most successful female comics of the moment after being offered the hosting gig for the 2025 Golden Globes.

Since rising to fame for her scathing yet brilliant roasts, the Ohio native is gearing up for the role of a lifetime on the awards show stage.

While fans adore her quick wit and sizzling jokes, the 40-year-old hasn't always had it easy.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Golden Globes 2024: The Highlights

Nikki’s mental health battle

As with many of her peers, Nikki has suffered from poor mental health and addiction throughout her life, something which she is steadily recovering from.

"I drank every single night of my life and it was, like, the only thing I looked forward to in my life," she told CBS in December.

"For me, drinking was the worst of all of them. And it's been kind of whack-a-mole with all of those. But those have never caused me as much pain as drinking did. So, I'm glad that drinking is just not an option."

© FilmMagic Nikki revealed that she had suffered from alcoholism and eating disorders in the past

Aside from alcoholism, Nikki has also suffered from eating disorders; while she is on the road to recovery, she revealed that throwing herself into work is a distraction from her past mental illnesses.

"The obsession with work is, like, just not wanting to feel," she shared.

Living with anxiety may sound exhausting, but for Nikki, it’s her greatest motivation. "I like feeling like, 'Oh, what's gonna happen?' I like that feeling. I kill it when I'm anxious," she said.

Hitting career highs

© CBS via Getty Images She made headlines with her hilarious material on Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady

The comedian left her mark when she appeared on Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady, where she brought the house down with her hilarious set. Before this, she hosted the dating show FBOY Island, and started her eponymous podcast.

She went on to star in the smash hit HBO comedy special Someday You’ll Die, and has since been nominated for a Critic's Choice Television Award, a Golden Globe, a Grammy, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Nikki, who boasts a degree in English literature, works closely with her boyfriend of ten years, Chris Convy; he produces her shows and will be on her Golden Globe writing team. The pair live together in St. Louis.

Gearing up for the Golden Globes

© Kevin Mazur Nikki has been with her boyfriend Chris Convy for ten years

Nikki revealed to CBS that she has never been more confident for a gig than the biggest one of her career, that of the Golden Globes.

"I'm gonna nail it," she told the outlet. "Maybe I won't nail it in some people's eyes, but I will have nailed it in my eyes because I have set up a system leading up to it that I couldn't possibly work harder on it."

Nikki joked that she had planned to get plastic surgery before learning the news of her new hosting gig.

© Frank Micelotta The 40-year-old will host the prestigious awards show on January 5

"So, for January 2025, I was going to possibly have, like, a brow lift or some kind of, like, really invasive surgery that I've been, you know, looking into getting," she quipped.

Then, her agents called her with some life-changing news: "They're like, 'So, this operation, is there any way you could push it 'til maybe the second week of January?'"

As for how she wants to be seen after the January 5 show, Nikki explained her ultimate goal. "I think my new challenge is, I wanna be known for being a nice celebrity," she said. "I just wanna be someone that people go, 'Oh, she's really great to work with. She was really nice to us,' and not in an inauthentic way."