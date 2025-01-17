Ciara and Russell Wilson shared a heartbreaking update on Thursday as they revealed they are mourning a sad family loss.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to pay tribute to their beloved dog Prince, who died aged 12. The Great Dane had been with Russell since he was a rookie NFL star and overcame cancer twice.

Sharing the tragic news alongside a carousel of photos of him and Prince over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback penned: "'Prince' 12 years ago you came into my life. I got you my rookie year & you have been a blessing to our family with so many memories, hugs and kisses from our 4 kids and us.

"You will forever be a part of us. Today was a hard day. But you overcame cancer 2x and lived 12 years when most live 6. Heaven got a good one! Forever the Prince of Peace. Love you."

Ciara also penned a touching tribute alongside several other photos of Prince.

She wrote: "Forever with us. Forever in our hearts. Forever Thankful for the amazing memories you gave us. We will miss you so much and we will always love you Prince!"

© Instagram Russell and Ciara both paid tribute to Prince

Fans of the couple rushed to send their condolences, with one commenting: "OMG Prince… I'm so sad to hear this! We are going to miss him so much. Rest Well Prince."

A second said: "The worst kind of pain. All dogs go to heaven." A third added: "It hits so much harder when it's the pup who was there from the start. I feel for you so much."

© Instagram Prince beat cancer twice

Russell welcomed Prince into his life three years before he started Ciara in 2015. They married one year later and are parents to Amora, 13 months, Sienna, seven, and son Win, four, as well as Future, 10, who Ciara shares with ex Future, real name Nayvadius DeMun Cash.

Russell previously admitted how he knew Ciara was 'the one' after he wrote out what his "five non-negotiables" were for a relationship right before they met.

© Instagram Russell got Prince when he was still a rookie

They included being with "a woman of faith," someone who is "faithful not only to him but "everything that she's doing," independent and with "their own identity," as well as "a woman [who] was going to love me the way my mom loved my dad on his deathbed when he was at his lowest," and ultimately a woman who would "tilt the room."

© Instagram Prince lived to the age of 12

He met Ciara three days later, saying on the podcast I Am Athlete: "I walked in the room, and I saw – you know little Future he's nine months at the time or whatever – he crawls in my lap… I remember leaving that night and God saying to me, 'Raising this child is going to be your responsibility.'"

Ciara was equally as quickly smitten and knew Russell was her future husband after their first encounter.

© Getty Images Russell and Ciara married in 2016

She said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year: "After the first time we met, we both did the same thing. He told his friend on the elevator going down, 'She's the one,' and I called my best friend [Yolonda Frederick], and I said, 'Yoli, I don't want to jinx anything, but I think…' and she goes, 'He's the one,' and I go, 'Yessss.'"