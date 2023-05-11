Ciara and Russell Wilson's relationship timeline

The 'Goodies' singer has been married to the Denver Broncos quarterback for over six years

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are superstars in their respective fields, and their relationship is just as celebrated by fans. The stunning R&B artist shares three children with her NFL quarterback husband, and the couple haven't ruled out the possibility of adding more to their party of five in the future.

But despite the multi award-winning singer and hugely successful football player having been together since 2015, many fans of the A-listers are still in the dark about how they met, and when the couple tied the knot? HELLO! has all the details…

When did Ciara and Russell meet?

© Ciara on Instagram The couple enjoying time together in 2023

The singer and actress first met her sports-star beau in March 2015 at a fittingly sporty event – a basketball game in Wisconsin. And while the couple didn't meet through Russell's first love of football, perhaps this was fortune as it left the 34-year-old plenty of time to fall for the 'Promise' singer instead!

WATCH: Ciara celebrates her life with Russell and their children

It was Russell who made the first move, as he asked Ciara to accompany him on a dinner date to make the most of the chemistry which they'd sparked at the sports game. The date was a success, leading to the pair making their relationship official at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 28, 2015 – a date which would go on to have further significance for the couple.

MORE: Ciara and Russell Wilson have candid argument in hilarious video as fans all notice the same thing

© Ciara on Instagram Ciara and Russell got engaged in 2016

In March 2016, Russell proposed to Ciara while they were on vacation in the Seychelles. A representative for the couple later told People magazine: "Russell proposed to his new fiancée at the romantic private 'Honeymoon Beach' located on North Island." Ciara officially announced the pair's engagement via an Instagram post which featured a photo of the moment, and the caption: "I feel complete."

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson married?

Yes, following their engagement in March, the A-list couple tied the knot on July 6 2016. Ciara and Russell's wedding ceremony was a secretive affair, performed at Peckforton Castle in the UK. But although the guestlist was small, among the couple's close friends attending were Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson and La La Anthony.

© Getty Images The couple attend the Oscars in 2023

For the ceremony itself, photos which the couple shared of the event show Russell looking handsome in Giorgio Armani coattails and Ciara stunning in a white laced gown with bell sleeves and a lace-up corset which was designed by the then-creative director of Roberto Cavalli, Peter Dundas. The 'Get Up' singer completed her bridal look with a long veil and a bouquet of white roses. "We are The Wilsons!" celebrated the couple on social media after the ceremony.

How long have Russell and Ciara been together?

© Getty Images The pair's first public appearance in April 2015

Ciara and Russell have now been together for over eight years, and the celebrity pair will soon be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. For their fifth anniversary as a married couple, the '1, 2 Step' artist revealed via Instagram that she and the former Seattle Seahawks player had jetted off for a romantic time in Italy.

SEE: Ciara's best fashion moments

Celebrating their Europe trip, Ciara penned on one post from the sweet vacation: "5 Years & Forever To Go. There’s no place I’d rather be. Cherishing every step of the way. #HappyAnniversary My Love @DangeRussWilson. You Are My Everything! Ti Amo Tanto Mi Amore."

© Getty Images Ciara and Russell enjoying Venice while on their Italian getaway

On the pair's sixth anniversary in 2022, Russell wrote a tribute which went back to their very first meeting in 2015. "I walked into the room for the first time…and I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers," the NFL star captioned his post. "God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage with our 3 beautiful children and an overflow of laughter, love, & life. Cheers to forever. Happy Anniversary… I Love You Mrs. Wilson."

Who is Ciara's ex-husband?

Prior to her relationship and marriage to Russell, the All You've Got actress previously dated the rapper Future. The couple got engaged in October 2013 after a year of dating, and welcomed a child together, a son (named after his father), in May 2014.

© Getty Images The singer previously dated Future, but the couple never married

However, after Future faced allegations that he'd cheated on the singer, Ciara called off their engagement. The couple now share joint custody of Future Jr., meanwhile Russell became the 8-year-old's step dad following his and Ciara's marriage in July 2016.

Do Ciara and Russell have kids together?

Yes, Ciara and Russell share three children. Future is a proud half-brother to his sister Sienna, born April 28 2017, and brother Win, born July 23 2020.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, Russell surprised Ciara with a question about whether the R&B artist would be willing to consider having another child. "Serious question. Can we have more babies?" he asked, although the football player had been joking around with the audience just seconds before.

Despite the light-hearted scenario, Ciara responded to the surprise question genuinely. "We definitely can," she said, "But we've got a little time before we get there," she admitted. The couple have yet to make any further comments on the possibility of welcoming another member to the Wilson family, but as it's one year on from the pair's appearance on the talk show it is possible we may hear something soon.

© Getty Images Ciara and Win support Russell at a Denver Broncos game

© Getty Images Russell with Ciara and their son Future in July 2022

© Getty Images Ciara and Russell in 2022

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.