Inside Mark Pougatch's marriage to nobility and their three children

Mark Pougatch has been helping us to navigate the Six Nations tournament with his key insights and expert commentary.

Although we've been used to the star on the pitch, away from the sport he has a very cosy home life with his loving wife and three children. Mark's wife, Lady Victoria Scott, comes from a very noble family, with her father being the late John Scott, the 5th Earl of Eldon.

The star is close to his family and in 2010 when asked about his ideal travel companions by the Independent, he replied: "My wife and my children. The chance to spend some time together without other people wanting my attention is really precious."

Here's all you need to know about Mark's private life…

Lady Victoria Scott

Lady Victoria is the youngest child of the late 5th Earl of Eldon, an earldom that stretches back to 1821 in order to accommodate the appointment of the 1st Earl of Eldon to the position of Lord High Chancellor.

Her older brother, John Scott, is the current Earl of Eldon, following their father's death in 2017, and she also has an older sister, Lady Tatiana.

Victoria is a writer who has previously written books, websites and documentary pitches. According to her about page on Pougatch Media, she has previously worked as a secondary school teacher and literary agent. "I am all about words and love nothing more than to help people tell their stories," she said.

It's unclear how Lady Victoria and Mark first crossed paths, but the pair married in 2000. The couple currently live in Oxfordshire with their pet dogs and pet goats.

Children

Mark and Lady Victoria share three children, however, the pair often keep them out of the spotlight.

In 2024, Mark shared his pride in his son, Sam, as the youngster tackled the MDS Legendary challenge, which is a 250km trek across the Sahara Desert.

Sharing his pride at the time, Mark said: "One day left on the fearsome @mdslegendary for @sampougatch_ & @jdcutter6. 232km completed over 42 1/2 hours so far in the Sahara desert. 21km left; finish about 930am tomorrow morning - live on YouTube!

"He's very pleased with his beard; living on two hours sleep because of sandstorms at night. Tonight is dehydrated chicken tikka masala. The last two days have gone well. Thank you for your huge generosity.

"Well over £11.5k raised for @thedamfoundation for portable defibs for sports clubs. One last push, boys!"