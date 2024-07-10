Inside the ITV Euros presenters' family lives

Ian has been married twice. His first marriage was to his ex-partner Deborah in 1993, with the couple splitting in 2004 after the pundit was unfaithful. Reflecting on the relationship in his memoir, he wrote: "I got caught up in all of that and cheated on my first wife, Debbie, which destroyed my marriage. That was a really horrible period. If there’s ever been a time in my life I wish I could change, that would be it."

MORE: How many times has Ian Wright been married?

He then tied the knot with his second wife, Nancy Hallam, in 2011. Speaking about meeting her during his stint on I'm a Celebrity, he said: "My missus didn’t know anything about football. I met her in the pub The Cow in Notting Hill. I'm not joking, it was the biggest kind of mugging off in respect of meeting someone. I’m not saying I’m Brad Pitt, but she mugged me off so beautifully I knew she was the one."

Ian has eight children, with the star writing in his memoir: "I’ve got eight kids with four women. Two I married, two I didn’t. Sharon (Phillips) is mum to my eldest boys, Shaun and Bradley Wright-Phillips. My third son is Brett. Then Deborah and I got married in 1993, and we have a son, Stacey, and a daughter, Bobbi."

He went on: "My daughter Coco was born in 2006, and I support her but play no other part in her or her mother’s life. And I married Nancy in 2011, and we have two daughters, Lola and Roxanne."

Speaking about adopting Shaun, Ian told The Independent: "I loved his mum, you see. And I loved him. I wanted to do the right thing. So I gave him my name. I never wanted any plaudits for it. He is an unbelievable young man with good morals, and I am very proud of him. We're close. Actually, technically, he is a much better footballer than me, although I wouldn't like any of my children to try to beat my scoring record."