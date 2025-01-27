Melania Trump’s striking new portrait reveals a First Lady embracing her power and control

Melania Trump has captivated the public with her latest official White House portrait, unveiling a striking image that speaks volumes about her evolution as First Lady.

Revealed on Monday, the black-and-white portrait is an undeniable departure from tradition, showcasing a woman who is not only in control but determined to tell her story her way.

The former First Lady stands tall and poised in the photograph, wearing a sleek black Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Recommended video You may also like Melania Trump’s Then-and-now Transformation

With her hands resting confidently on a table and the Washington Monument visible in the background, Melania exudes quiet strength. The image, taken by her longtime photographer Régine Mahaux, was captured in her favorite space in the White House—the Yellow Oval Room—just one day after her husband Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Known for her discerning taste and love of design, Melania’s choice of the Yellow Oval Room as the backdrop is deeply personal.

During her first term, she oversaw its extensive redecoration, creating a timeless, elegant space that reflected her signature style. "I carefully selected beautiful antiques from the White House collection," she wrote in her memoir, Melania. "I personally designed a custom rug featuring American Beauty roses, blue ribbons, and a trellis motif to tie everything together. The Yellow Oval Room is a space of warmth and refinement."

This portrait is a far cry from the bright, cheerful tones and traditional White House settings used by her predecessors. Jill Biden wore a vibrant blue dress in her official photo, while Michelle Obama opted for a classic black dress and pearls in the Blue State Room.

© Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump poses for her official portrait in her residence at the White House April 2017

Laura Bush donned a warm brown suit in her portrait. Melania, however, has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and this monochrome image reflects her desire to stand out.

Her second official portrait also feels like a message. Unlike her first term, when Melania was often seen as a reserved figure in the background, this image portrays a woman more comfortable in her role and more determined than ever to shape how the public perceives her.

© Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump look sensational in the custom gown

Much has changed for Melania since her early days in Washington. During her first four years as First Lady, she kept a relatively low profile, hosting fewer public events and granting limited interviews.

But now, Melania is embracing her next chapter with renewed energy and purpose. Reports of a $40 million deal with Amazon—spearheaded by billionaire Jeff Bezos—have created a buzz. The deal involves a feature-length documentary and follow-up docuseries about her working life, with Melania herself serving as executive producer.

© Getty Images Melania Trump in 2018

Although details remain under wraps, the project promises to give an unprecedented glimpse into her life, including cameos from Donald and their 18-year-old son, Barron. The documentary is expected to explore her time as First Lady, her initiatives, and her current ambitions.