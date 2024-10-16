Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, 20, are literal twins in matching lingerie

One of the world's most iconic runway shows made its return to the fashion world on Tuesday night as Victoria's Secret revived its annual Fashion Show after a six year hiatus.

While several of the lingerie brand's beloved 'Angels' returned to the catwalk, as well as welcoming some new famous faces, there was one model who was notably absent from the coveted runway - Heidi Klum.

The America's Got Talent star, 51, was the first German model to become a Victoria's Secret Angel in 1999, serving a 13-year run as a lingerie model for the world famous brand. While the VS show filled its mother-daughter runway slot with Kate Moss and her 22-year-old daughter, Lila, fans were delighted to see Heidi and her lookalike daughter, Leni, 20, were the face of a new lingerie campaign.

"Our new Intimissimi FW Campaign is out now! @Leniklum and I had so much fun shooting this," penned the Project Runway star on Instagram.

Heidi and her daughter Leni looked phenomenal as they lounged in lace lingerie for the empowering campaign - but fans were divided over the controversial video, branding the shoot as "creepy" and "strange". Other fans loved seeing Leni following in her mother's footsteps.

"It's beautiful to see mother and daughter celebrating each other's bodies rather than continuing to share generational shame on women's bodies," read one comment.

Heidi and Leni's mother-daughter relationship

It's not the first time Heidi has worked with her daughter. From joining her mom on red carpets to slipping into her modelling shoes, Leni is already making a name for herself in the fashion circuit.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum's daughter is following in her footsteps

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Heidi explained to Glamour that although she loves attending events with her daughter, negative comments about her kids affect her mood. She said: "I help her choose outfits for events. She usually chooses the outfit I advised her against [laughs].

© Michael Buckner Heidi and Leni both opted for ruffle dresses for the amfAR Gala in Cannes this summer

"I made it clear to her from the start that, as my daughter, she would be a target for the public. Many people will think she's cute, others will think she's stupid. Just because she's my daughter. People who don't like me might automatically not like her either. She must have a thick skin, but my children have that."