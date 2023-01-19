Heidi Klum's daughter stuns in LBD for rare outing with dad Seal Leni Klum was adopted by the singer when she was five years old

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni enjoyed a family reunion on Wednesday as she reunited with her dad Seal for a rare public outing.

The 18-year-old was pictured wrapping her arms around her father as they sweetly embraced while walking the red carpet at the LA premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new movie, Shotgun Wedding. The aspiring model looked stunning wearing a black, strapless mini dress which she teamed with a pair of black patent platform heels.

This is the duo's first public outing together since they were spotted at the 2022 US Open in New York City.

Seal and Leni have a very strong bond and have remained close following his split from Heidi in 2012 after seven years of marriage.

The singer met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni. He went on to officially adopt Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, in 2009 when she was five years old.

Leni looked gorgeous in her LBD

Flavio previously spoke of Seal's decision to raise Leni as his own, telling Italy's Il Corriere Della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

During their first red carpet appearance together in 2021 for the premiere of The Harder They Fall, Seal had the sweetest words to say about his daughter.

Seal and Leni have a very close bond

He told Entertainment Tonight of their close bond: "It's always been like this; from the day I met your mother. She [Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful woman. We have always had this bond."

Heidi and Seal also share children Henry, Johan and Lou. The couple were married between 2005 and 2014, and the German supermodel has gone on to marry Tom Kaulitz.

