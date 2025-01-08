Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky divide fans with daughter’s new sport

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have sparked debate among their fans as they entered their 12-year-old daughter, India Rosie, into a steer riding event.

Elsa Pataky reveals why pre-teen daughter almost gave her a 'heart attack' Elsa Pataky recently revealed that their 12-year-old daughter, India, nearly gave her a "heart attack" after taking on an incredibly bold challenge. See video

Elsa shared a video to Instagram on Monday which depicted the couple watching their daughter on the back of a calf during the riding competition.

The Spanish actress captioned the post: "Starting the year with a little bit of adrenaline! Rodeo night!! I almost have a hard attack! @jandjrodeo."

India can be seen dramatically falling off the animal once it exited the bucking chute, with fans sharing their outrage that her parents would allow her to take part in such a dangerous sport.

© Instagram The couple share three kids

Chris and Elsa ensured their daughter was dressed in the proper safety gear for the sport, while the doting mother donned a stylish brown cowboy hat with mini black short and a lace embellished top.

Followers flocked to the comment section to debate over the safety and animal cruelty issues associated with bull riding. One fan wrote: "Omg! So dangerous and irresponsible. Poor kids!"

Another follower added: "This is not ok…this is animal cruelty. If your kid gets hurt, don't blame the bull."

A third comment stressed: "Putting children at risk of serious injury to glorify this cruelty is appalling. Many Australians are working to ban rodeos, and promoting this outdated and harmful practice is deeply disappointing."

However, the post divided fans as many rushed to defend the Hollywood couple. "She is a little legend! Nice riding Indy!," wrote one fan.

Another follower added: "That is the look of a prideful mother, your kids are truly blessed."

In the video, Elsa can be seen encouraging her daughter while the pair shared a hug. She said: "Woohoo, come on girl."

Chris and Elsa share three children, twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10, and daughter India Rose, 12.

It wasn't only India who attempted to mount the calf as Tristan also attempted the sport, however fell off on the first buck.

It seems the family are continuing to encourage animal sporting events to their children as Elsa shared a photo of herself attending Magic Millions in a chic polka dot dress on Tuesday.

The mother-of-three captioned the stunning image: "Amazing day at @magicmillions polo and show jumping event! So nice to share my passion with my daughter and enjoy time with people that love horses."

Elsa teamed her frock with an oversized cream sun hat and a pair of black wedges embellished with sparkly jewels. Chris's wife styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves for the event.