Chris Hemsworth’s daughter stands tall alongside glam model mom as they strike a pose at special event

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's daughter India Rose, 12, is as tall as her mom in sweet new family photos. The couple's eldest child looked so grown up as she posed next to her glamorous mom at the Magic Millions polo and showjumping event.

© Instagram India is almost the same height as her mom

Elsa took to Instagram to share the snap which depicted the mother-and-daughter duo smiling in front of the arena fence alongside two of India's friends. Elsa oozed chic in a black and white polka dot dress. The strapless garment featured ruffle detailing along the hemline, with a stylish ruched accent adorned on the chest. The mini-dress was cut elegantly above the knee and was teamed with a pair of black wedges embellished with sparkly jewels.

The mother-of-three donned an oversized cream sun hat, while she styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves.

© Instagram Elsa looked sensational in a polka dot mini-dress

Meanwhile, India opted for a casual outfit as she wore a white t-shirt, which featured a print of different birds, with a pair of peach shorts. The 12-year-old teamed her laid back look with a pair of black socks, white trainers, and an ultra-cool black baseball cap.

Elsa captioned the stunning image: "Amazing day at @magicmillions polo and show jumping event! So nice to share my passion with my daughter and enjoy time with people that love horses."

The Hollywood couple share three children, twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10, and daughter India Rose, 12.

India standing tall next to her mother is hardly surprising considering the model's short height. Elsa is only 1.61m so it seems her daughter will soon be towering over her.

Elsa and India's appearance at Magic Millions is very fitting as the 48-year-old and her daughter often compete in horsing events alongside each other. India continues to impress her parents with her horseback riding skills.

The Spanish model shared a slew of clips of the pair on horse back on Instagram in November. The videos depicted the duo riding on big chestnut colored horses, with India appearing as a natural equestrian in smart riding gear — a pair of white jodhpurs, a numbered bib and blue sweater, with her hair in a low bun at the back.

© @elsapataky Instagram India and her horse

Elsa captioned the post: "Nothing more fun than go competing eventing (sp) with Indi on the weekends!!

India is set to follow in her mother's sporty footsteps as she was even awarded fourth place in a horseback riding competition back in September.