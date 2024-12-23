Chris Hemsworth's lookalike twin sons, 10, hit the beach for surf day with famous dad — photos

Chris Hemsworth's three children with wife Elsa Pataky are leaning into the same crazy adventurous and athletic spirit their parents have.

The actor, 41, and his model wife, 48, who have been married since 2010, share daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, who are big fans of a day spent in the great outdoors.

Case in point, the Australian star took to his Instagram on December 23 to share some glimpses of a day spent trekking and surfing with his two sons and a friend.

"Nothing better than an early trek and surf with my boys," he captioned some photos of the group, posing with their surfboards before heading out into the crystal clear waters.

Fans reacted to the sweet set with comments like: "Such cute photos!" and: "Coolest dad award," as well as: "Handsome chaps," plus: "Living their best life!"

Since 2015, Chris and his family have lived in Byron Bay, a surf town just off of Australia's Gold Coast to be closer to family and to escape the Hollywood hustle, plus paparazzi coverage of their children.

© Instagram Chris enjoyed an early morning trek and surf with his sons

In a conversation with Vanity Fair earlier this year, he expanded upon his frustration with Hollywood, saying: "I'm sick of my face," and elaborating on his thoughts, which often went: "Why isn't it on a billboard? I'm too famous. Why are there paparazzi here? Wait, why aren't there any paparazzi here?"

While Tristan and Sasha, who are more public-facing than their older sister, have become avid surfers, India is a budding equestrian, often out show jumping with her mom.

"Indy's the best rider in the family," the Marvel star proudly shared with the publication. "Even when she falls off, she's more angry than she is afraid: Get me back on that horse!"

© Instagram The actor took his lookalike twins for a day on the waves

Although, he adorably recalled a time when she was just five years old when she wanted to grow up to be a dragon. "She came to me one night with little tears in her eyes and said, 'I'm just never going to be a dragon. No matter what I do.'"

"And I said to her, 'No, I don't think so, but you could go to sleep and dream of being a dragon and all the cool things you could do.' She goes, 'Okay, cool!' and ran off to bed really excited."

His three children tagged along with him and Elsa when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year, although India shied away from joining the group for photos, which Tristan and Sasha enthusiastically participated in.

Chris spoke lovingly of his kids in his speech, even admitting that his fitness-driven lifestyle is all in an attempt to keep up with his children, and praised them for being "endlessly inspiring."

© Instagram The couple share three children, all of whom are just as athletic as their parents

"Their ability to live in the moment and to dive into life headfirst and have fun and be joyous and playful is a constant reminder that that's what life is about," he gushed. "And it's a constant inspiration."