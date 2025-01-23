Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrate incredible baby news

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are basking in family happiness as they celebrated incredible baby news on Wednesday.

Elsa’s younger half-brother, Cristian Prieto, and his wife, Silvia Serra, welcome their second child into the world. The Spanish actress and her Thor star husband couldn’t be prouder as Cristian, who moved to Byron Bay in 2019 to be closer to the couple, shared the wonderful news on Instagram.

The filmmaker posted a series of heartwarming images that gave his followers a glimpse of the precious new arrival and the family’s tender moments together.

One adorable photo showed Silvia, glowing with her baby bump, as their two-year-old daughter Ona lovingly placed her hands on her mother’s belly. Another captured Silvia introducing the newborn to Ona, while a third featured Ona in full big-sister mode, cradling her baby sister with a joyful smile.

In the caption, Cristian gushed about his overwhelming love for his second daughter, revealing her sweet name in the hashtag #GIA. "My biggest concern when having a second daughter was the fear that I may not be able to love her as much as my first," he shared. "That fear went away the moment I first saw her. I’m in love again."

The post was met with a flurry of love and congratulations from family, friends, and followers. Elsa, ever the doting sister, liked the post, showing her support for Cristian and his growing family. One follower summed up the sentiment beautifully: "When you have your second child, your heart does not divide. On the contrary, it multiplies with love. Congratulations."

Cristian and Silvia’s journey to Byron Bay began in 2019 when they decided to move closer to Elsa and Chris. Before settling into their new life, the couple often stayed with Elsa and Chris at their sprawling estate, forging even closer bonds with their family.

Cristian, who has a deep connection to Australia, has worked on several projects with Chris over the years. In 2016, he joined the production crew for Thor: Ragnarok in Queensland, and in 2012, he worked as a producer on The Avengers. His career in the film industry began early—at just 17, he landed a gig on the film Giallo, which starred Elsa and her former flame, Adrien Brody.

© Instagram Silvia, Elsa's sister in law shows her new baby to her daughter

Elsa has always shared her admiration and love for her brother. Back in 2018, she posted a touching tribute on Instagram, sharing a photo of Cristian playing with her and Chris’s twins, Tristan and Sasha. "Lucky to have Uncle Cristian when you have no more energy!" she captioned the image. "We love you, bro."

The arrival of baby Gia adds another layer of joy to the Prieto-Hemsworth family, who continue to thrive in their idyllic Byron Bay lifestyle. While Cristian celebrates his growing family, Chris has been busy expanding his world-class Byron Bay estate.

© Instagram Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and their three children, India, Tristan and Sasha, pose for a family Christmas selfie, shared on Instagram

The Thor star recently completed a state-of-the-art training facility dubbed The Shed to support his fitness brand, Centr. The $50 million property now boasts a cutting-edge gym designed for Centr trainers to test new workouts and equipment. Chris’s personal trainer and business partner, Luke Zocchi, explained the level of dedication that went into the project, saying, "Chris made sure to include the latest and greatest Centr equipment in the gym. It’s definitely next level," he told HELLO!

© Instagram Chris Hemsworth shares photos from a day of surfing with his sons Tristan and Sasha, posted on Instagram

Centr, which Chris launched in 2019, offers a subscription-based platform with workouts, meditation guides, diets, and recipes. Even after the company was acquired by a private equity firm owned by Jeff Bezos’s brother, Chris continues to be the face of the brand, appearing in most workouts and promotions.