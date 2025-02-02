Stephen Graham makes ultra-rare comment about children Grace and Alfie

Peaky Blinders actor Stephen Graham has opened up about his family life away from the spotlight.

During a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Line of Duty star spoke candidly about the realities of parenthood alongside his wife Hannah Walters, before revealing how "beautiful" his relationship is with his children.

© Getty Images Stephen shares two children with his wife Hannah Walters

"We have ups and downs, of course," he told the publication. "Luckily, though, the relationship we both have with our children is beautiful — but it takes work."

Of his own parenting style, the 51-year-old described himself as a "soppy" before adding: "I'm constantly hugging our Alfie [18] and Grace [19]."

© Getty Images The actor with his family at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in 2022

Stephen is raising his two teenage children in Leicestershire with his wife Hannah. They welcomed their daughter Grace in 2005, and their son, Alfie, in 2007.

The father-of-two typically keeps his children "offline", though the sibling duo have occasionally joined their famous father on the red carpet at numerous glitzy screenings and events.

This isn't the first time the Line of Duty star has opened up about his relationship with Grace and Alfie. Speaking to GQ in 2022, the actor revealed his son, Alfie, gave him a "fist bump" upon hearing his dad's nomination for Best Actor at the BAFTAs.

© Getty Images Hannah and Stephen welcomed Alfie in 2007

"I go downstairs to our lad and he was on his game," he told the publication. "I tapped him on the shoulder and go 'Guess who's been nominated for Best Actor?' and he only turned around when he sees the screen. He gave me a little fist bump."

He also recounted Grace's sweet reaction to Shane Meadows' film This is England in which Stephen portrays Combo and Hannah stars as Trudy. "She was like, 'Wow, you're actually good, I can see why people like you'," Stephen said.

Stephen and Hannah's life in the countryside

Stephen, who was born in Kirkby, lives in a rural village in Leicestershire with his brood. Of his life in the countryside, he told Leicestershire Live recently: "I'm part of the furniture here. I love the sense of camaraderie in Ibstock, the community spirit. It's a proper English village."

© Instagram Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters and their daughter Grace

Stephen and Hannah's love story

Stephen and Hannah were friends for six years before they embarked on a romance and eventually tied the knot in 2008.

© Getty Images The pair were best friends before they started dating

They first crossed paths at Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama in London, and later grew close on the set of This is England (2006).

"We were bezzie mates. Which is the best way, isn't it? After a while we just thought: this is daft, do you know what I mean? We like each other, we should get together," Stephen told Leicestershire Live in 2018.