Stephen Graham is a household name thanks to his impressive credentials as an actor over the years. The star, who most recently has appeared in the BBC TV drama Boiling Point and Netflix's time-bending drama Bodies, has a slew of awards to his name as well as acting parts alongside big names such as Robert De Niro.

So it's no wonder that Stephen has become one of the UK's most adored exports. But away from his glittering Hollywood career, 50-year-old Stephen enjoys a quiet life with his wife, Hannah, also an actress, and his two teenage children, Grace and Alfie.

WATCH: Stephen Graham is starring in new Netflix series Bodies

The family of four looks like they have a fantastic bond. See some sweet snaps of the rarely-seen family below.

Who are Stephen Graham's children?

Stephen Graham's family tend to keep themselves out of the spotlight and live a relatively quiet life in Liverpool. But it seems Stephen and Hannah do occasionally take their two children with them to glitzy events including premieres and screenings.

Hannah and Stephen's eldest is their daughter Grace, who they welcomed in 2005. Their youngest is son, Alfie, who they welcomed in 2007.

MORE: 7 Stephen Graham dramas that are an absolute must watch

MORE: Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham's serene village life with wife Hannah revealed

© Mike Marsland Alfie Graham, Hannah Walters, Grace Graham and Stephen Graham pose in the winners room at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022

Both Grace and Alfie are on social media and have also appeared on their parent's Instagram pages. On TikTok, the teenagers often post their famous dad taking part in funny videos. You can see the videos on Alfie's Tik Tok account here.

In April last year, Hannah posted a photo of Stephen with their son, Alfie, alongside two friends as they took part in some wild swimming. The proud mother and wife wrote in the caption: "'Feelings come and go, like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor' Thich Naht Hanh.

"Stephen, Alf and best friend learning how to simply breathe… properly. Thanks to Kev @breatheolution for the incredible life learning experience."

The month before, Hannah, who has starred alongside her husband Stephen in a number of TV shows, shared a professional photo of the family-of-four at the BAFTAs – where Stephen was nominated for his role in the Boiling Point film – posing on the red carpet. She wrote: "My everything" in a sweet caption, followed by love-heart emoji.

© Tristan Fewings Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham pose with children at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022

Back in 2021, Hannah also shared a sweet selfie of her, Grace and Stephen out on a winter walk in their matching woolly hats. Fans couldn't believe how much Grace resembled her mum! One person wrote: "Your daughter is the absolute image of you. Beautiful family xxx."

A second said: "Gosh you are the image of your daughter," as a third added: "Beautiful picture, your daughter is your absolute spit, stunning."

© Instagram Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters and their daughter Grace

What has Stephen Graham said about his children Grace and Alfie?

Stephen doesn't give interviews often, but he has previously opened up about how his children have reacted to his huge success in his acting career. Speaking to GQ in 2022, Stephen revealed his son, Alfie, gave him a "fist bump" upon hearing his dad's nomination for Best Actor at the BAFTAs.

© Getty Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters with their children Grace and Alfie

"I go downstairs to our lad and he was on his game," he told the publication. "I tapped him on the shoulder and go 'Guess who's been nominated for Best Actor?' and he only turned around when he sees the screen. He gave me a little fist bump."

Stephen also shared how his daughter, Grace, had tuned into the iconic film This Is England, which starred both Stephen and Hannah. "She was like, 'Wow, you're actually good, I can see why people like you'," said the father-of-two.