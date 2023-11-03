Why Stephen Graham’s lookalike son Alfie won’t follow his dad into acting

Actor Stephen Graham, who is best known for appearing in the BBC’s Boiling Point and Netflix drama Bodies, is starring in Celebrity Gogglebox with his family in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The TV and movie star, who has acted alongside the likes of Robert De Niro, is married to actress Hannah Walters and together they share daughter Grace, 18, and son Alfie, 17.

Hannah, who also stars in Boiling Point, opened up about her children’s career aspirations in a recent interview, revealing that while her daughter has got the acting bug like herself and Stephen, Alfie has other plans.

WATCH: Stephen Graham's son shaves dad's head during lockdown

“Grace is actually going to take a year out and work at Matriarch next year,” Hannah told The Independent.

“But Alfie, nah, he doesn’t want anything to do with it at all. Although he is a poser, he likes modelling, and he’s got a few shoots.”

Alfie has dabbled in acting before however, playing Hannah’s son when she starred in Pirates of the Caribbean, in which his sister starred too. Alfie also appeared in the comedy Walk Like a Panther, playing a younger version of his dad.

Both Grace and Alfie are on social media and have also appeared on their parent's Instagram pages. On TikTok, the teenagers often post their famous dad taking part in funny videos.

© Mike Marsland Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham with their children at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in 2022

Stephen has previously opened up about how his children have reacted to his huge success in his acting career.

Speaking to GQ in 2022, he revealed his son's response to hearing his dad's nomination for Best Actor at the BAFTAs.

"I go downstairs to our lad and he was on his game," he told the publication. "I tapped him on the shoulder and go, 'Guess who's been nominated for Best Actor?' and he only turned around when he sees the screen. He gave me a little fist bump."

Stephen also shared how his daughter had tuned into the iconic film This Is England, which starred both Stephen and Hannah. "She was like, 'Wow, you're actually good, I can see why people like you'," said the father-of-two.