Christina Haack subtly debuts new boyfriend on Instagram during romantic Paris getaway

Christina Haack (formerly Hall) is moving on — and taking her new love to Paris!

Following her split from Josh Hall and amid their messy divorce, the HGTV star appears to have found love again.

The Christina on the Coast host is reportedly dating businessman Christopher Larocca, and she just subtly made the relationship Instagram official.

Over the weekend, Christina took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her current vacation in Paris, with none other than her new beau.

Though she hasn't shared a photo of the two just yet, on her Instagram Stories, she reposted a photo Christopher himself had shared to his own Stories and had tagged her.

The photo featured the two drinks they were enjoying, as they sat at the bar of the Bvlgari Hotel, in the famously luxe 8th arrondissement.

Sharing more photos of the special trip, she also posted snaps of her enjoying lunch at the cafe in the new Dior flagship store, some of her shopping, and a sweet video of her enjoying champagne on a balcony with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

It's a big week for Christina once she comes back home to Orange County, as come January 29, her new show, The Flip Off, finally premieres. The show features her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, and was originally intended to include Josh, and the couples were meant to face off against each other in house flipping challenges.

Since Josh has departed the show, she hasn't shied away from admitting what a relief it has been to carry on without him. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, she first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

She added: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

Plus, on what it was really like to work with him at the beginning of The Flip Off, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

The show eventually continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."