Christina Haack addresses why she kept Josh Hall's last name for so long after their split

Don't let her last name fool you, Christina Haack (former Hall) wants nothing to do with her ex Josh Hall.

Though the former couple — who have become estranged and seemingly have a bitter trial ahead of them — split back in the summer, for months, fans questioned why the HGTV star hadn't changed her last name from Hall to Haack, at least on Instagram.

Now she has finally made the change official, and gave insight into why it took so long.

On Wednesday, January 15, Christina changed both her Instagram bio and handle back to Christina Haack. She was previously Christina El Moussa while she was married to Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2018, and Christina Anstead while she was married to Ant Anstead, from 2018 to 2021.

After the news was shared on social media, a friend of hers took to a comments section and tagged her, writing: "If Meta made it easier to change it, we would have done it months ago," adding: "Welcome back Chaack!"

Christina and Josh started dating in March 2021 — though they met several years before at a real-estate conference — and after going public with their relationship in July, they got engaged in September, and quietly wed that October, though news of their nuptials wasn't made public until April 2022.

She has three kids; she shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, eight, with Tarek, who has since married Heather Rae El Moussa, and son Hudson, four, with Ant Anstead.

In the wake of her split, Christina hasn't shied away from opening up about the negative turn her marriage to Josh took, around the time they started working on The Flip Off, in which he is no longer starring in.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, she first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

She added: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

Plus, on what it was really like to work with him at the beginning of The Flip Off, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

The show has since continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."