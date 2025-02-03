Daniel Craig looks worlds away from Bond role as he makes rare red carpet appearance

Actor Daniel Craig was the epitome of suave on Sunday evening as he attended the 45th Critics' Circle Film Awards at The Mayfair Hotel in London.

Best known for portraying iconic 007 spy, James Bond, Daniel, 56, proved once again that he's a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion.

© Getty Images Daniel rocked a mocha-hued suit and a check tie

For the special red carpet occasion, the Queer actor donned a relaxed, suede effect suit in mocha. He accessorised with a black-and-white check print tie and completed his edgy look with a pair of blue tint glasses.

© Getty Images The actor showed off his edgy style on the red carpet

In stark contrast to his Bond role, the father-of-two also rocked a slick hairdo with his sandy-hued locks swept backwards and away from his face. In keeping with his new rugged aesthetic, Daniel moreover sported subtle stubble - a far cry from his clean-shaven, secret agent era.

During the ceremony, Daniel was presented with the coveted Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film. Of his achievement, he told Deadline: "This is such an immense honour and I'm incredibly grateful to the London Film Critics' Circle."

The event saw a galaxy of Hollywood stars take to the red carpet, including the likes of actor Ralph Riennes who took home the gong for Actor of the Year in light of his performance in Conclave.

© Getty Images Ralph and Daniel celebrating their wins at the 45th London Critics' Circle Film Awards

One sweet moment saw the pair pose for numerous photographs, with Ralph, 62, rocking a razor-sharp tuxedo and a bow tie.

Also posing up a storm were the likes of Marisa Abela, Zoe Saldaña, America Ferrera and Colman Domingo.

Daniel's hipster style overhaul

The actor officially did away with his classic, dapper look last year when he starred in an autumn/winter campaign for Spanish luxury fashion house, Loewe. Eschewing his Bond aesthetic, Daniel embraced his inner hipster, opting to wear a medley of chunky 'grandpa knits', baggy trousers, colourful accessories and edgy glasses.

© Getty Images Daniel has traded in his dapper look for a new aesthetic

As part of his style evolution, he also debuted a much longer hairdo which had fans doing a double take. Reacting to his trendy transformation, one social media user commented on Instagram: "From Bond to Cool Uncle," while a second noted: "Daniel Craig really just in the 'Imma have fan' era of his life and I'm here for it 10000%" and a third added: "I can't get past the HAIR… I just can't."

Later in September, the star cemented his status as a style icon during Paris Fashion Week. At Loewe's show, Daniel and his wife Rachel Weisz turned heads as they made a bold entrance in eye-catching ensembles.

© Shutterstock The couple turned heads at the Loewe show in 2024

Dressed to impress, Daniel donned baggy trousers, a bomber jacket and a kooky, technicolour knit, while Rachel, 54, oozed Parisian sophistication in statement heels and a fluffy two-tone jumper in shades of grapefruit and chartreuse.