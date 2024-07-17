Daniel Craig causes a stir as he debuts striking new look

British actor Daniel Craig surprised fans earlier this week when he appeared in a campaign for Spanish luxury fashion house, Loewe.
Starring in their new autumn/winter campaign, the 56-year-old looked worlds away from his suave alter ego, James Bond. Whilst the actor is renowned for his sharp sense of style and perfectly coiffed hair, Daniel was snapped looking decidedly hipster, rocking longer locks and quirky clothing.
In lieu of a razor-sharp suit, the Casino Royale star donned an array of colourful knitwear including a forest green and caramel polo top and a modern fair isle jumper splashed with hot pink, orange, lemon-yellow and olive-green.
For an added twist, Daniel modelled a pair of yellow-tinted round frames.
The actor's trendy transformation quickly divided fans, with social media users commenting in their droves. Praising his new shoot, one wrote on Instagram: "From Bond to Cool Uncle," while a second noted: "Daniel Craig really just in the 'Imma have fan' era of his life and I'm here for it 10000%."
Elsewhere, fans couldn't help but notice the difference in Daniel's hair. "Javier Bardem, is that you? Lol," commented one, while a second added: "I can't get past the HAIR… I just can't."
But if you dig a little deeper, fans may be surprised to discover that Daniel has undergone a series of transformations over the years. And this certainly isn't the first time he's experimented with his blonde tresses.
Discover some of his most striking transformations below…