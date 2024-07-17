Daniel Craig causes a stir as he debuts striking new look

British actor Daniel Craig surprised fans earlier this week when he appeared in a campaign for Spanish luxury fashion house, Loewe.

Starring in their new autumn/winter campaign, the 56-year-old looked worlds away from his suave alter ego, James Bond. Whilst the actor is renowned for his sharp sense of style and perfectly coiffed hair, Daniel was snapped looking decidedly hipster, rocking longer locks and quirky clothing.

In lieu of a razor-sharp suit, the Casino Royale star donned an array of colourful knitwear including a forest green and caramel polo top and a modern fair isle jumper splashed with hot pink, orange, lemon-yellow and olive-green.

For an added twist, Daniel modelled a pair of yellow-tinted round frames.

The actor's trendy transformation quickly divided fans, with social media users commenting in their droves. Praising his new shoot, one wrote on Instagram: "From Bond to Cool Uncle," while a second noted: "Daniel Craig really just in the 'Imma have fan' era of his life and I'm here for it 10000%."

Elsewhere, fans couldn't help but notice the difference in Daniel's hair. "Javier Bardem, is that you? Lol," commented one, while a second added: "I can't get past the HAIR… I just can't."

But if you dig a little deeper, fans may be surprised to discover that Daniel has undergone a series of transformations over the years. And this certainly isn't the first time he's experimented with his blonde tresses.

Discover some of his most striking transformations below…

1/ 9 © Getty Images Ice cool: When Daniel made his 1992 film debut in The Power of One, he dyed his hair platinum blonde!



2/ 9 © Getty Images Back to 'bronde': In 2004, the actor ditched the dye in favour of his natural 'bronde' locks.



3/ 9 © Getty Images Choppy lengths: Fast forward to 2005, and Daniel continued to rock the natural look with some added length.



4/ 9 © Getty Images Well-groomed: In 2009, the Knives Out star experimented with a classic moustache and a glossy, slicked-back hairdo.



5/ 9 © Getty Images James Bond era: During his stint as beloved 007 agent, James Bond, Daniel continued to rock a dapper, clean-shaven look - an aesthetic which became synonymous with his character.



6/ 9 © Getty Images Silver phase: Whilst speaking at the New Yorker Festival in 2016, the actor once again dabbled with platinum blonde hair dye.



7/ 9 © Getty Images Trim beard: One year later, Daniel was snapped rocking a trim beard and his natural hair colour.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Bond revisited: At the 2021 premiere of his final Bond film, No Time To Die, Daniel looked every inch the dapper spy we've known to love.

