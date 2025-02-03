Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis shares fresh insight into famous family

Rumer Willis has shared a fresh insight into her tight-knit famous family as she revealed the reason behind her decision to have a home birth.

Appearing on the UK daytime show, Loose Women, the 36-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared how her mom inspired her to welcome her baby daughter Louetta, one, at home.

"My mom had all three of us in a hospital but she did it unmedicated so that was always in my mind, to try it without any medical intervention, barring complications," she told the show via a video link. "I had been learning more about home births and I wanted to have my sisters and my mom there."

"Due to the Covid restrictions still in place, you're only allowed two people at the hospital, so I just thought that won't work for me," explained the actress. "We're a huge tribe of women and I wanted to have all of them there," she continued, adding: "I just started thinking to myself, 'Why wouldn't I be at home?' I'm a low-risk pregnancy and I felt more empowered."

Rumer, who welcomed her daughter in April 2023, also said her experience of motherhood has been "unbelievable" so far. "I don't think I ever, in my wildest dreams, could have imagined loving and being so enamoured and so obsessed with another person in my life," she said.

It comes just days after Rumer revealed that she's moving from her LA home after 14 years. "I've been ready for a new adventure and a new place for years, but for reasons only the universe knows, this house wasn't ready to be done with me. Twice, I packed it up with full intention to leave, and twice, I found myself staying," she wrote on social media.

Reminiscing on all that she experienced in the house, she went on to say: "It's been the scene of dance parties, movie nights, backyard antics, arts and crafts, and mind-expanding, belly-aching, tear-streaming mushroom journeys."

She later concluded: "I hope this place finds someone who will fill it with as much love, laughter, joy, and mischief as I did," noting: "And for anyone in LA navigating the fires — both literal and metaphorical — may you find safety, solace, and a space that holds you the way this one has held me."

Rumer is the eldest daughter of actors Demi and Bruce, who were married from 1987 to 2000 and also share daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30. The Die Hard actor also shares Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, 11, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Having split from Louetta's father, Derek Richard Thomas, Demi is navigating co-parenting and says her parents set "a top-tier version" of what co-parenting can look like. "My job is to try to make it even better. It certainly can't be worse. That would be embarrassing," she previously told Yahoo Life.

"Whatever the reasons are that you got out of a relationship still exist, but you have to find a way to co-parent," she said. "Your problems, whatever they may be with your co-parent, are not your kid's problems. Don't make it theirs."