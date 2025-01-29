Demi Moore couldn't be happier in rare family snap with granddaughter Lou

Demi Moore is riding the high that came with her Oscar nomination for The Substance, the first she had received in her decades-long career in Hollywood.

And what better way to celebrate than with her family and her beloved granddaughter, Lou?

Demi's eldest daughter, Rumer, whom she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, took to Instagram to showcase a sweet moment between the actress and the almost two-year-old playing in the snow on a family getaway.

"Through my lens…my heart," the 36-year-old captioned the post, which also featured snaps of her sisters Scout and Tallulah, as well as more pictures of her adorable daughter.

In the photo, Demi held Lou's hands as they walked across a snowy patch of grass, with the duo looking up at the camera and smiling widely.

"That is your mini me right there," said Jenna Dewan in the comments below. "The sweetest family," added actress Olivia Munn.

© Instagram Demi played with her granddaughter on their snowy getaway

In another shot, Demi held her Micro Chihuahua, Pilaf, in her arms as Lou clung to their friend's side.

The rare photos come just a day after Rumer announced via Instagram that she would be moving away from Los Angeles and finding a new home for herself and Lou, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Derek Thomas.

"After nearly 14 years, I'm finally saying goodbye to my house in LA," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Rumer welcomed Lou in April 2023

"I've been ready for a new adventure and a new place for years, but for reasons only the universe knows, this house wasn't ready to be done with me. Twice, I packed it up with full intention to leave, and twice, I found myself staying."

"And now, it feels like the house is finally ready to let me go," she continued. "So, with the deepest love and gratitude, Lou and I say goodbye to Casablanca and LA and set off for a new adventure."

"And for anyone in LA navigating the fires — both literal and metaphorical — may you find safety, solace, and a space that holds you the way this one has held me," she added.

© Instagram Lou is Demi's only grandchild

Her mother also paid tribute to those affected by the devastating wildfires after receiving the news of her Oscar nomination.

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor, and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," she said in a statement.

"I am deeply humbled," she continued. "This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA."

© BFA / Alamy Stock Photo Demi stars as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance

"The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."

The 62-year-old won her first-ever acting award in January at the Golden Globes after her incredible performance as Elisabeth Sparkle.

In the horror film, she plays a fading celebrity who turns towards a black market drug to regain her youth.