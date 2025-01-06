Demi Moore was one of the shining stars at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, picking up Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her stirring turn in The Substance for the very first time in her career.

The 62-year-old star gave a powerful speech about her decades spent in Hollywood and sharing an important message about being enough after being dubbed a "popcorn actress."

Her family members showed their support from the sidelines, with her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah sharing their reaction to her win.

Watch below as her family and friends tearfully react to her win, even including a joyful shout-out from her granddaughter Louetta…