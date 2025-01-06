Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore's family tearfully reacts to her Golden Globes win — watch
Subscribe
Demi Moore's family tearfully reacts to her Golden Globes win — watch
Demi Moore wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Watch Demi Moore's family tearfully react to her Golden Globes win

The star walked away with Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for The Substance

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
11 minutes ago
Share this:

Demi Moore was one of the shining stars at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, picking up Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her stirring turn in The Substance for the very first time in her career.

The 62-year-old star gave a powerful speech about her decades spent in Hollywood and sharing an important message about being enough after being dubbed a "popcorn actress."

Her family members showed their support from the sidelines, with her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah sharing their reaction to her win.

Watch below as her family and friends tearfully react to her win, even including a joyful shout-out from her granddaughter Louetta…

WATCH: Demi Moore's family reacts to her Golden Globes win
Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More