Amy Robach and TJ Holmes reveal their one 'silent' relationship regret

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reflecting on their whirlwind romance and the lessons they've learned along the way and the one regret they have in their relationship.

More than two years after their relationship was thrust into the spotlight, the former GMA3 co-anchors admit there are things they would have done differently when it came to handling the public fallout.

Amy, 51, and T.J., 47, shocked fans when their relationship made headlines in November 2022, with speculation swirling that they were both still married at the time.

However, the couple has since denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that their respective marriages were already coming to an end when they got together. Speaking candidly on Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast, Amy shared how difficult it was to remain silent as the media ran wild with their own version of events.

'We stayed silent for a year, and unfortunately, what happened with that is other people spoke for us,” she admitted. “We absolutely felt like we had a record to correct."

Their decision to finally address the rumors came in December 2023, when they launched their joint podcast, Amy & T.J., where they set the record straight about the timeline of their relationship. However, looking back, they both wish they had spoken out sooner.

'We should have done it earlier," T.J. acknowledged. Amy agreed, noting that when the media is allowed to control the narrative, it’s incredibly difficult to correct the misinformation.

"When someone almost tells your story for you, it’s really hard to untell it and tell it correctly," she explained. "People only heard what they were told initially, and all the pictures that they put up as proof to sell their story stuck in people’s heads. That’s the only thing—we should’ve done it immediately, but we weren’t as media savvy as we are now."

Amy also took issue with how the story was initially framed, insisting that their relationship was unfairly portrayed as a scandal.

"They outed our relationship. They didn’t out an affair. They didn’t out cheating," she emphasized. "They outed a relationship that, yes, we wanted to keep private until our divorces were finalized. But we were well into the process of our divorce, and we thought we had a right—or at least an option—to have a few months of privacy while we were putting all of our affairs in order."

Despite the initial media frenzy, the couple has remained committed to each other and has found a way to navigate their relationship in the public eye. However, Amy admitted that the first year was incredibly tough.

"The public pressure was intense." she revealed. "It’s getting so much better now, but the first year was really hard. I don’t feel it as much now as I did a year ago, for sure. And it does add to stress levels because you feel like you’re being watched. You feel like you’re being talked about. There’s pressure associated with that, without a doubt."