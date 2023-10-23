T.J. Holmes takes girlfriend Amy Robach to visit family hometown as they approach bittersweet anniversary

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have enjoyed a blissful weekend away from New York City, visiting T.J.'s hometown of Arkansas.

The couple went to watch the Mississippi State vs Arkansas football game on Saturday, which took place at the University of Arkansas - where T.J. was a student.

The pair would have been cheering on different teams, with T.J. loyal to his hometown, while Amy - a lifelong Mississippi State Bulldogs fan - on the opposite side.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos reacts to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair

The star was thrilled when her team won a 7-3 triumph, and shared the news on Instagram, tagging T.J. in the picture.

The dad-of-three later shared several photos of himself running around Arkansas on Sunday morning, ahead of the couple's participation in the New York Marathon next month.

Amy and T.J. would have likely gone to visit T.J.'s family during the trip too, marking another milestone in their relationship.

The couple are gearing up to what will be a bittersweet anniversary next month, as it marks the start of their relationship - but also the affair scandal that consequently lost them both their jobs at ABC.

Amy and T.J. were pictured looking cozy in photos taken by the Daily Mail, which raised eyebrows as at the time, they were both married. Amy had been married to actor Andrew Shue for 13 years, but the pair split after the pictures were released.

© Instagram Amy Robach went to a football match in Arkansas with T.J. Holmes over the weekend

Similarly, T.J. had been married for 13 years to wife Marliee Fiebig, but she filed for divorce shortly afterwards. Amy and T.J. were fired from ABC after a lengthy investigation, and until August, they remained largely out of the spotlight.

They returned to social media with identical posts at the end of August, which promoted their upcoming New York Marathon participation.

While they haven't addressed their relationship or the affair scandal in public as of yet, T.J. recently posted a message online that appeared to be related to the negative reaction they had received. While he didn't add any context to the quote in the caption, he did write "today's quote".

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been dating for nearly a year

The message read: "What can seem like a painful war against you and what can feel like an ambush at every corner may be a blessing guiding you out of the tight and limiting armor that has become too small for you."

Amy and T.J. have certainly faced challenges as a couple over the past 12 months, having been forced off air abruptly back in December after photos emerged of the pair looking intimate, exposing their extra-marital affair. It was then decided in January that the couple would be dismissed from ABC, and neither of them have been working on TV since.

© Fred Lee Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were dismissed from GMA after their affair was made public

ABC President Kim Goodwin announced at the time of Amy and T.J.'s dismissal: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes are preparing for the New York Marathon

It's not known whether or not Amy and T.J. have stayed in touch with their former GMA co-stars, although Amy appears to have a good relationship with Sam Champion, who has liked and commented on several of her photos since she returned to social media.

George Stephanopoulos, meanwhile, did touch on the subject when asked by ET how the GMA team were doing after Amy and T.J.'s dismissal, during a chat with the publication in March. The news anchor simply replied: "we’re doing great”.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.