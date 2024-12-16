Amy Robach is glowing as she celebrates incredible wedding news with T.J Holmes

Amy Robach was glowing as she celebrated the joyous news of a 1920s-inspired wedding over the weekend, sharing an unforgettable evening surrounded by close friends and dazzling style.

The former GMA3 anchor, 51, attended the stunning event with her partner T.J. Holmes, 47, where the couple were seen in high spirits, soaking up the festivities. Their appearance comes amid ongoing excitement about their own plans for the future, which have left fans swooning.

In a striking Instagram post shared by psychologist and media personality Dr. Robi Ludwig, Amy looked effortlessly glamorous as she joined the happy wedding crowd.

Standing beside T.J., who was dapper in a pinstripe suit and crisp white waistcoat, Amy shone in a sequined silver gown that accentuated her toned figure. The sparkling ensemble, paired with a radiant smile and her trademark blond bob styled to perfection, captured her undeniable joy for the occasion.

Amy and T.J. were joined by several guests, including Dr. Jeff Gardere and his beautiful bride Amber Brody, who hosted the breathtaking Roaring Twenties-themed celebration.

The couple’s sleek, vintage-inspired style perfectly suited the evening’s glamorous setting, and Amy looked every bit the glowing attendee while mingling with friends and enjoying the moment.

"Here are a few beautiful captures from the 20s-inspired wedding for @drjeffgardere & @amberbrody!" Dr. Robi Ludwig wrote in her caption, alongside the radiant snapshot featuring the group’s celebratory smiles. "It was so lovely spending time with @ajrobach & @officialtjholmes (it’s been too long)! And what a beautiful crowd, inside and out!!! Jeff and Amber, wishing you both years of ongoing blessings and happiness!"

Amy and T.J.’s presence at the wedding added even more buzz to their own romantic future. The couple, whose love story has captivated fans since late 2022, recently opened up about their evolving plans to tie the knot.

While answering fan questions on their joint podcast, T.J. hilariously feigned mock confusion when the topic of proposals arose. "Propose to me?" he teased. Amy clarified with her signature wit, saying: "Remember, we were talking about women proposing to men? But I’m just saying that if I answer this, I feel like that’d be kind of in part me saying when I would like to get married."

Amy, careful not to let too many details slip, admitted: "We don’t have a date, obviously, and we haven’t even decided what we’re going to do. But if I said I want to and I’d like to in the fall, that would be akin to me proposing to you."

T.J., ever the romantic, responded with sincerity and charm. "When? Sooner rather than later," he said, with a knowing smile. "And I say that based on my exclusive conversations with the bride."

He continued by making their commitment clear: "We’re not trying to figure things out. We’re not trying to see if we want to be together. We’re not doing a trial run. That’s not where we are. The decision has been made to spend a life together."

Amy, moved by his words, added, "It’s not an if, it’s a when. I like that. I actually appreciate that." Turning to T.J., she playfully reminded him of his earlier advice: "T.J., you told me that I should never propose to you."

Their candid conversation, equal parts heartfelt and lighthearted, resonated deeply with their fans. T.J., reflecting on their future, called marriage "a byproduct of what’s happening," reassuring listeners with confidence: "It’s coming."

Amy echoed his sentiment but highlighted an important distinction. "We’ve talked about marriage. We haven’t talked about a wedding. And there is a difference between the two," she said, suggesting their approach to planning is grounded in what truly matters to them.

This heartwarming discussion follows significant milestones for the couple, who confirmed earlier this year that they had officially moved in together.

During another podcast episode, T.J. shared details about their "living situation," revealing that they had been cohabitating for weeks, regularly alternating between their apartments, which are conveniently within walking distance of each other.

"We’ve been living together for the past few weeks," Amy confirmed during the episode, marking yet another exciting step in their relationship.

Their journey, while not without its challenges, has been defined by resilience and joy. Amy and T.J.’s romance first made headlines in November 2022 under intense media scrutiny.

At the time, Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue, and T.J. was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Despite speculation and criticism, the couple has remained steadfast, clarifying that there was no overlap between their romance and their previous marriages.

Over the past year, Amy and T.J. have embraced their new chapter, making their red carpet debut as a couple and launching their joint podcast, which has offered fans an intimate glimpse into their lives. In a particularly touching podcast episode in May, T.J. shared his deep feelings for Amy, saying: "I wanna marry you. I don’t need to. I want to be married to you. And that’s such a different thing as we sit here and talk about engagement rings and joint accounts."