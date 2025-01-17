Amy Robach recalls early 'stresses' in 'tough' relationship with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes have been dating for over two years, but former GMA3 anchor Amy has revealed that their first year was "tough" due to the public attention.

Their romance came to light when paparazzi pictures showed the pair snuggling up to each other while they were both still married to their spouses; it was not yet public knowledge that they had split from their partners and were dating.

"The pressure, the public pressure of a public romance is real, and it's tough," 51-year-old Amy has now shared.

© Getty Images, Amy and TJ attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront

T.J, 47, then asked her if she was still "feeling it," to which she replied that it had become "so much better".

"I felt it for … the first year was really hard," she added.

Speaking on the I Do, Part 2 podcast on Thursday, January 16, Amy went on to reveal that the media attention over their romance made her feel like she was "being watched" leading to increased stress.

Watch Amy and T.J's love story unfold

© New York Road Runners via Getty Amy said she often felt like she was 'being watched'

"I don't feel it as much now as I did a year ago, for sure. And it does add to stress levels because you feel like you're being watched. You feel like you're being talked about. There's pressure associated with that, without a doubt," she shared.

"But in that sense, I feel like maybe even more so than not, you root for public couples because you want them to make it because it's hard. It's hard already, and adding fame and all of that pressure to it is just tough.”

© ABC via Getty Images TJ and Amy met on GMA3

Amy and T.J met as anchors on GMA3 alongside Jennifer Ashton and bonded over their love of marathon running.

Their romance was branded an affair before it emerged that they had split from their partners prior to their relationship; Amy had been married to Andrew Shue for 12 years and T.J. to Marilee Fiebig for the same time.

Prior to tying the knot with Melrose Place actor Andrew, Amy was married to Tim McIntosh who is the father of her two daughters.

© Getty Amy was married to Andrew Shue for 12 years

As the fallout of their relationship became public, ABC let them both go from their roles on the morning show, and they took time away from the spotlight.

They returned with a podcast, and in December 2024 celebrated their podcast's one-year anniversary.

"Happy ONE year!!," they wrote in a post on their podcast's Instagram feed.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have had one whole year of the Amy and T.J Podcast. To celebrate, Amy and T.J. will be answering YOUR questions for a special episode. Drop your questions in the comments."