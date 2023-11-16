Cruz Beckham's new life in LA after moving out of London family home

It looks like Cruz Beckham is living his best life in LA where it appears he has moved to, following in the footsteps of his eldest brother, Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Whilst it's unclear whether the 18-year-old has moved in with his brother, the pair have seldom been spotted without each other in recent weeks and have been pictured in joint workout sessions as well as a number of snaps relaxing in a lavish apartment.

It's likely the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham has upped sticks and headed across the Atlantic to work on his music and has wasted no time since arriving, being pictured in a slew of snaps with his guitar in hand.

"LA…," Cruz penned alongside his latest musical exploit which saw him working hard in a studio on Wednesday. The carousel of photos saw him jamming on his guitar and performing vocals into a microphone.

Brooklyn and Cruz were captured hard at work on Wednesday

Brooklyn too has been documenting his daily adventures with his younger brother and on Wednesday shared a candid black and white photo of the pair working hard in the gym.

The brother duo were captured working up a sweat with celebrity trainer, Chase Weber. The boys were captured hard at work, doing crunches on mats.

Cruz's new LA lifestyle will make an exciting change from his former residence with his parents which not only consists of a lavish West London townhouse, a fabulous Miami apartment, and a beautiful cottage in the Cotswolds.

Cruz appears to have moved from the Beckham family's lavish West London home

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola moved to the sunny sights of LA following their ultra-luxe Palm Beach wedding but have since put their property on the market although earlier this year, Nicola revealed her regret over selling their first home together.

She told Cosmopolitan: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us. And now we're saving up money to get our dream house. But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

Whilst the couple are yet to reveal the full details of their current residence, it's believed they currently living in the Bates Motel actress's bachelorette pad, where she lived solo before meeting Brooklyn.

The little glimpses that have been shared on social media have seen Brooklyn cooking in the property's lavish kitchen which features crisp white cupboards, complete with a cream smeg kettle and warm wooden work surfaces.