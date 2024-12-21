Tallulah Willis shares 'authentic' look at the stunning home she was raised in by Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

As Christmas is officially upon us, it's a time for family — even for the stars, who will be spending time with their parents. This is no different for Demi Moore and her three daughters with Bruce Willis. Rumer, Scout and Tallulah have been sharing snippets from their intimate family holiday.

© Getty Images Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis

The youngest daughter of the former couple took to social media to share a glimpse at her childhood home in a new video. Standing in a large, rustic open plan living room with high ceilings and wooden beams, Tallulah showed fans inside their family home in Idaho, where she grew up.

"Okay, so now we're back inside," she said, having previously posted a clip of herself in the snow. "Living room for childhood, that's new, that's a sheep… tapestry."

WATCH: Tallulah Willis shows inside childhood home with Demi Moore

The star pointed behind her to a large piece of art with a sheep on it, before continuing: "Beautiful stuff. If you look over here, you can't, there's a wooden horse, hand that for a long time."

She clarified: "None of this I bought. All of this was procured by my mom and her beautiful brain and that's what I'm most excited to show the world."

© Instagram Photo shared by Scout Willis on Instagram December 2024 of her mom Demi Moore with her daughter Rumer's daughter sitting on her lap, plus her other daughter Tallulah sitting next to her

Tallulah revealed that while filming this video, she felt more "self aware" than in her previous videos, as she's recently taken to vlogging certain aspects of her life.

"I'm getting really nice comments about how weird I am and I'm putting pressure on myself to make it like, edgy and different," she confessed, before adding that her oldest sister Rumer had given her "good advice."

She "just said to go somewhere private, go to a separate room and just let it flow so…"

Bruce and Demi famously moved their family to Hailey, Idaho away from Hollywood so that they could have a more grounded upbringing. This all changed for Tallulah when the family moved back to Los Angeles while she was in the third grade, meaning she finally became aware of her parents' star power.

© Amanda Edwards Tallulah Willis (L) and Rumer Willis attend the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Gala

The 30-year-old, who was diagnosed with autism this year, has been candid about how through becoming a public figure early on in her life, she ended up struggling with an eating disorder and substance abuse issues in college.

Since opening up about her autism diagnosis this year, Tallulah has been able be her most authentic self.

© Christopher Polk Tallulah Willis and Bruce Willis during "The Whole Ten Yards"

"The diagnosis gave me permission to not have to fight through things all the time and be super brave," she told HELLO!.

"I can speak up for what I need or even know what I need. For example, I would have days where I thought that I was sick all the time but now I know that I need to be conscious of how I spend my energy."