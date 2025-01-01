Demi Moore twins with three daughters she shares with Bruce Willis in reunion photo following engagement news

Demi Moore and her three daughters have been spending the festive season in their childhood home in Hailey, Idaho. It's been an eventful period for the family, and they marked the end of 2024 with a reunion photo that saw them all looking spectacular.

The Substance actress shared a photo to Instagram with Rumer and her daughter Louetta, Scout, Tallulah, her youngest daughter's fiancé Justin Acee, and close friend Eric Buterbaugh. The family looked closer than ever as they all donned matching black dressing gowns, standing in front of a rustic looking fireplace.

When they turned around, the family revealed that their dressing gowns all had the same phrase written in gold: "I am not sure what I am doing out of bed" — no doubt a familiar sentiment for many during the Twixtmas period.

It was a special occasion for the family, who were no doubt celebrating Tallulah, 30, and her engagement to Justin. The star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showing off her stunning engagement ring as it sparkled while the couple held hands.

The 30-year-old shared a video of her fiancé showing off a pathway covered in rose petals and candles leading to a giant arrow that pointed inside the home, which led to the proposal.

A third photo saw the couple kiss in front of the Christmas tree, and the final image saw Tallulah hold her mom's dog Pilaf in her left hand while showing off her new ring.

The family were clearly ecstatic, with Tallulah's eldest sister Rumer, 36, commenting: "The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I'm so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."

Meanwhile, Scout, 33, posted on her Stories, writing: "My angels are engagedddddddddddddd."

2024 was a huge year for Tallulah, who announced she was diagnosed with autism. As she was recognized for raising awareness for autism, she told HELLO!: "The diagnosis gave me permission to not have to fight through things all the time and be super brave."

"I would say that particularly with my sisters [Rumer and Scout], they have encouraged me to ask for what I need in situations where I am more used to masking," she added.

"I can speak up for what I need or even know what I need. For example, I would have days where I thought that I was sick all the time but now I know that I need to be conscious of how I spend my energy.

"For the gala, knowing that it is going to be such a wonderful and buzzy exciting night I spent the last two days with very low impact activities so that I wasn't overcooked by tonight."