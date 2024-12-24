Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have double reason to celebrate this holiday season after their daughter Tallulah announced her engagement to her partner Justin Acee.

The 30-year-old shared her happy news on Monday, posting a carousel of photos on Instagram showing off her stunning engagement ring after Justin popped the question at her family home in Idaho.

One image showed a close-up of Tallulah and Justin's intertwined hands above a rose-petal pathway with her diamond ring sparkling under the lights.

Tallulah also shared a video of her fiancé showing off a pathway covered in rose petals and candles leading to a giant arrow that pointed inside the home.

A third photo featured the couple kissing in front of a Christmas tree after Justin proposed, and a final image saw Tallulah holding her mom's dog Pilaf in her left hand while showcasing her new ring.

Captioning the photos, Tallulah wrote: "everyday @justinacee," and her family were quick to express their delight over her news.

Her eldest sister Rumer, 36, commented: "The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I'm so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."

Rumer also posted on her Stories, writing over a photo: "Baby sis is engaged. Love you so much" and tagged the happy couple.

Middle sister Scout Willis, 33, posted on her Stories, writing: "My angels are engagedddddddddddddd," alongside a teary-eyed and diamond ring emojis.

Their stepmother Emma Hemming Willis commented on Tallulah's post with two red heart emojis.

Tallulah and Justin's relationship timeline is unclear but earlier this year she starred in a music video for his song "Ugly Truth," which he released under his stage name, Nighties.

Sharing a clip of the video on Instagram, he wrote: "Lulah and I had such a blast making this. Not only did we get to make something special together, but we were blessed to work alongside SOOO many talented creatives. There's a lot more I could say but we'll let the video speak for itself. I love you all."

This isn't Tallulah's first engagement. In May 2021 she announced she was engaged to her boyfriend, director Dillon Buss.

However, in an essay for Vogue in May 2023, she revealed that Dillion "dumped" her in June 2022 during a difficult period for her and her family following Bruce's frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

In August, Tallulah spoke about how Justin has helped support her while she tries to deal with her father's condition.

"Waking up laughing with my partner [Justin] would be the best kind of day, which I will be honest happens a lot," she told People.

"And then we'll take my two bigger dogs on a walk around the neighborhood, which if you hit it around the right time, it's kind of like a dog city hour," she added.