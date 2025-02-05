Nicole Kidman's niece reveals major life change after losing grandmother Janelle

Nicole Kidman has been open about struggling with grief since losing her beloved mother, Janelle, in September 2024.

Now her niece, Lucia Hawley, has shared how Janelle's loss led her to make a major life change just four months on from her passing.

The 26-year-old, whose mother is Nicole's younger sister Antonia, took to Instagram to explain her new direction.

"The end of January always feels a little flat to me," she wrote, before likening returning from her holiday to "smashing through a glass door."

"At the tail end of 2024, I experienced quite a few significant life changes, the main two being that I lost my grandma and left my role in TV," she continued.

Lucia previously worked for 7Bravo as a red-carpet reporter, after completing an Arts degree at the University of Sydney.

© WireImage Lucia shared that her grandmother's passing caused her priorities to shift

"The culmination of these events sparked a massive desire for change in my life— a longing for something different," Lucia added. "As many of you know, I spent the past two years working as an entertainment reporter— a job I had pined for throughout my adolescence."

"The experience opened up amazing opportunities, and I made friends for life with some of my colleagues. However, the work—whilst glamorous and exciting—did not completely fulfill me."

The reporter shared that she was moving to freelance work as she plans an overseas move, with her sights set on Los Angeles.

© Getty Images She worked as a red-carpet reporter in Australia

Lucia interned with Vogue Australia in the past and worked for 9Honey before landing her job at 7Bravo. "When I left my job in presenting, what meant the most to me were the heartfelt messages I received from my colleagues— my friends," she said.

"Those connections were greater than any celebrity meeting, VIP event or viral Austin Butler interview (real ones will know). In fact, the work that has felt the most meaningful and authentic to me is my written work."

"By no means am I saying that my writing is super important or life-changing, but it is definitely what fulfills me most," she explained.

© Getty Images Lucia has plans to move overseas for her career

Antonia shared Lucia and her siblings James, Hamish, and Sybella with her ex-husband Angus, who passed away in 2015. She also welcomed two more children with her current husband, Craig Marran.

The sisters released a joint statement while grieving Janelle's death in September, writing: "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week."

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express," they continued. "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."

© Getty Images Nicole was extremely close to her mother

News of her mother's passing reached Nicole hours before she was due to accept her Best Actress Award at the Venice Film Festival for Babygirl. The film's director, Halina Reijn, accepted the award on her behalf and shared an emotional message from the mother of four.

"Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had just passed," Nicole wrote.

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. My heart is broken."