Nicole Kidman bursts into tears in emotional public tribute to late mother

Nicole Kidman had an emotional start to the new year after breaking down in tears at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday.

The 57-year-old couldn't contain her emotions as she paid tribute to her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman while accepting the International Star Award for her role in Babygirl from actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wins rave reviews for Babygirl - full trailer

Nicole admitted to the star-studded audience that she was "still grieving" following the death of her beloved mother in September.

After thanking Babygirl filmmaker Halina Reijn for casting her in the movie, Nicole dedicated her win to her late mom.

"Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom,'" a teary-eyed Nicole said as the crowd erupted into applause to support her.

"My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now," she continued. "I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community."

© Getty Images for Palm Springs In Nicole wiped away tears as she spoke about her late mom

Apologizing for her tears, Nicole added: "I'm sorry that I'm crying, I didn't want to do that. But I feel my mom right now, so this is for you."

Nicole first shared the news of her mother's sudden death at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

She won Best Actress for her role in Babygirl, but quickly left the festival and the country to return to Sydney before she could accept the honor.

© Getty Images for Palm Springs In Nicole dedicated her win to her late mother

It was her director, Halina Rejn who accepted the award on Nicole's behalf and read out a statement written by the actress.

It read: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

"I am in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."

© Getty Images for Palm Springs In Nicole won the International Star Award

Nicole added: "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all."

Nicole broke her silence over her mother's death on September 13, thanking her fans for their heartfelt support.

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her late mom.

© Getty Images Nicole's mother died in September 2024

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other," she added.

The actress opened up about her ongoing grief in December during an appearance on CBS Sunday Mornings.

"Wow, three months on, and people say to me, 'Yeah, she was 84, a good life...' But that was my mom," she said.

© Instagram Nicole is 'still grieving' her mom

"It doesn't matter what age someone is. There is no limit on grief, you don't have to have a time limit on it, you don't have to be all better by this time."

Nicole added: "You're allowed to pass through in waves and people go, 'Oh well, whatever', but it's my mama, my life, and I'm allowed to process and grieve in the way I want to."