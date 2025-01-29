Nicole Kidman's sister Antonia showcases her incredible beach body in green bikini

Nicole Kidman is known for her ethereal beauty and incredible figure, and it seems that she is not the only Kidman sister blessed with these traits.

Antonia Kidman, Nicole's younger sibling, was seen going for a dip in the ocean on Wednesday in Sydney, soaking up the sun with her husband, Craig Marran.

The 54-year-old donned a green bikini with leaf motifs as she swam in the ocean, looking refreshed and ready to take on the day. She put her brunette hair into a bun to keep it out of her eyes.

After showcasing her toned figure and dipping her toes in, she threw on a striped gray and white linen shirt and walked along the beach with Craig, who sported a navy t-shirt, beige shorts and a wide-brimmed hat.

The couple have been married since 2010 and share kids Nicholas, 11, and Alexander, eight.

Before she wed the banker, Antonia was married to Angus Hawley in 1996 until they split in 2007.

© BACKGRID Antonia went for a dip in the Sydney waters

They welcomed three children together: Lucia, 26, Hamish, 24, James, 22, and Sybella, 17. Sadly, Angus passed away in 2015.

Antonia and Nicole have been there for each other through thick and thin; most recently, their beloved mother, Janelle, passed away, causing the Babygirl actress to fly home to be with her family.

The pair also lost their father, Antony, in 2014, and they leant on each other as they dealt with their grief.

© BACKGRID The lawyer was joined by her husband Craig as they walked along the beach

"If you have a sister, as a woman it's such a blessing because there's this closeness where you can really delve into another woman with safety," Nicole told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We're almost twins, and we've been through a lot. I showed up for her, and she showed up for me. That's a lovely thing to have."

In a show of sisterly support, Antonia and her three youngest children moved in with Nicole and her daughters, Sunday and Faith, while the 57-year-old was filming Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia.

© WireImage Antonia moved in with Nicole during the pandemic

"I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls, and she did and brought along her kids. That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now," she told Marie Claire Australia. "This extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Nicole showed up for Antonia in her own way when her sister split from Angus in 2007, opting to move back to Australia temporarily to look after the kids and help Antonia through her divorce.

Antonia is incredibly close to her older sister and even shares a secret language with her.

© Getty The sisters even share a secret language

Nicole told WSJ that it became a valuable tool as they were growing up. "My sister and I have this language that we can speak so we can be understood in a crowd, and nobody can understand us," she said.

"It was really helpful when we were at parties, and we had our boyfriends — we would be able to use our language, and they'd all be like, 'What?' It's a really good tip for all the sisters out there."