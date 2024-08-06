Christie Brinkley gets a rise out of daughter Sailor over swimsuit-clad pool video

Christie Brinkley knows just the way to cool off and escape from the city's intense heat.

The model has spent much of her summer soaking up the sun in her home in Bridgehampton, and got a kick out of her daughter Sailor as she showed off her diving skills in honor of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In addition to Sailor, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Cook, the Michigan native is also a mom to daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, and son Jack, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Richard Taubman.

Christie Brinkley celebrates the Olympics with fun pool video

Christie took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a cheeky video in honor of the Olympics, which captured her sporting a red swimsuit and swim cap with the US flag on it.

It cut to clips of her diving and swimming laps, plus even featured her attempting to do some synchronized swimming. "(Sound on)," she wrote in her caption, referring to the olympic theme song she set as the background, adding: "Going for the Gold!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over the epic video, with first her daughter Sailor writing: "Omg," as others followed suit with: "This is hysterical!! I needed this!!" and: "I love this so much!" as well as: "You're already the GOLDen Girl!!"

© Instagram Christie and her daughter are total lookalikes

Though Christie is a beach bum at heart and has not one but two houses by the beach, in the Hamptons and in Turks & Caicos, after recently recovering from a skin cancer diagnosis, she has also used her platform to remind her followers of the importance of sun protection.

MORE: Christie Brinkley calls '70 the new 40' as she highlights figure in plunging dress

MORE: Christie Brinkley's model daughter Sailor is her twin in gorgeous new photos from her 26th birthday

Christie opened up about her experience with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, during an appearance on the Today Show earlier this year, revealing that when the spot on her temple was discovered, she wasn't due for a check-up with her dermatologist anytime soon, but she'd tagged along for one of her daughters' appointments.

© Getty The model is a beach bum at heart

"I was in the room, and he had this little magnifying glass out, and he's looking at a couple of things that she was worried about," she first explained, before recalling thinking to herself: "There is that little spot right on the side of my head right here," however she hesitated to bring it up, because it wasn't her appointment.

MORE: Christie Brinkley celebrates dashing son Jack's 29th birthday with sweet tribute — their best family photos

© Instagram She first revealed her skin cancer diagnosis in March

Christie continued: "Then right at the very end, as he was putting away his little thing, I said, 'Before you put that away, do you think you could just look at this?'"

MORE: Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor support Billy Joel during bittersweet performance with daughter Alexa: 'Best night ever'

© Getty The Brinkley family

She then revealed that the doctor immediately flagged the spot on her temple as something of some concern, and further recounted: "He looked and he goes, 'We've got to do a biopsy immediately. This is something.' Then the biopsy came back [as)] cancer."

"They took care of it, and luckily, my hair grows in that direction, but the scar is barely noticeable," she added, flashing her smooth, virtually scar-free temple to the camera.