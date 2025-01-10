Christina Haack reveals relationship update with Ant Anstead amid divorce from Josh Hall

As Christina Haack comes to terms with her bitter divorce from her ex, Josh Hall, the reality TV star revealed that her relationship with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, has entered a new phase.

Christina met the British TV star in 2017 and they married in December 2018; the pair welcomed their son, Hudson, in 2019, before splitting in September 2020.

The 41-year-old went on to marry Josh Hall, her third husband, in 2022, and the couple starred alongside each other on HGTV's Christina in the Country.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Christina Hall captures her son Hudson's bond with his step-dad Josh Hall

Christina and Josh are now locked in a bitter divorce after their separation in July 2024; he was set to star in her upcoming show, The Flip Off, but departed the show shortly after filming began due to their marriage breakdown.

The mother of three opened up to US Weekly about how her relationship with Ant has changed since divorcing Josh.

"When Josh and I split up, I hadn't really talked to Ant in years. The whole time I was with Josh, I would worry [thinking about how] Hudson's sports [games] are coming up, we're going to have to be on the field together, how's Josh going to handle it?" she recalled.

The couple were married for two years and share a son, Hudson

"[After we broke up] I was dropping Hudson off at Ant's house, and he gave me a big hug and was like, 'I'm here for you, and I'm so sorry you're going through this,'" she shared.

"He said, 'I feel like Josh is the source of the problem [and why] I couldn't communicate.' Now we're back on track."

Ant has since found love with Bridget Jones actress Renée Zellweger, whom he began dating in 2021.

© Instagram Ant has since settled down with actress Renée Zellweger

Christina told US Weekly that Renée was "great" and she was happy for Ant, but shared that she wasn't as close to his girlfriend as she was with Heather El Moussa.

Heather married Christina's first husband, Tarek, in 2021 and stars alongside them both in their series The Flip Off.

"It's not like Heather and I, where we spend a lot of time together," Christina said. "It's mostly just on the soccer field or at drop-off, but [Renée is] super nice. She loves Hudson, and Hudson loves her. And she and Ant are happy."

© Instagram The former couple welcomed Hudson in 2019

The blonde bombshell and her ex, Josh, have taken shots at each other online since their July split; just days ago, the former couple took the fight to Instagram when he accused HGTV of manufacturing drama.

Christina returned fire with an old selfie of her crying in the car, writing, "This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh. This is 'real' and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."

The star has been knocked around by love in the past and has no plans to settle down again soon.

© Getty Christina filed for divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, in July 2024

"I'm terrified of men!" she told US Weekly. "I'm taking a break and spending time with my girlfriends and my kids."

"I'll always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually," she admitted. "But not anytime soon, and I'd be engaged for a minimum of like five years."