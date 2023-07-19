Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas were the picture of romance in a new photo shared by the pop star to pay tribute to his actress wife in honor of her 41st birthday. The singer, 30, took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of him and his beloved in an embrace as they were sitting on the front deck of a boat.

Nick was sporting a blue sleeveless top and shorts while Priyanka looked super chic in a patterned sundress complete with some white sunglasses.

The caption from Nick read: "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love," followed by a red love-heart and a party emoji.

Fans of the couple, who have been together since 2018 and are the parents to their one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, were quick to comment on the sweet post. "Nick Jonas is literally husband goals 'I love celebrating you', his acts of service and affirmation game is so strong," wrote one fan.

Another said: "Lots of blessings to you both, I'm happy that you are celebrating out queen, she deserves all the love and happiness in this world." A third chimed in: "Happy Birthday to your lovely wife. Enjoy each other on this glorious day," as a fourth commented: "Happy Birthday to your queen PCJ! We love you and wishing you a beautiful blessed year ahead! Keep shining and stay blessed with your gorgeous family!"

Meanwhile, the pair stepped out for a date in London over the weekend when they attended the Women's Singles finals at Wimbledon last Saturday. The pair dressed the nines for the major sporting occasion and were pictured exchanging loving looks in between watching the tense match unfolding on centre court.



Nick and Priyanka weren't the only A-Listers in attendance, many others could be seen present at SW19 including Andrew Garfield, Lewis Capaldi, Emma Watson, Idris and Sabrina Elba and Lin Manuel-Miranda.

The gorgeous couple married in a lavish ceremony in 2018 after meeting the year prior at a Vanity Fair party. And in January 2022, their family expanded when they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie via surrogacy.

More recently Nick made a rare comment about fatherhood while reflecting on his own upbringing.

Speaking to Uproxx, the singer said: "The experience of being a parent and trying to be as present and thoughtful as possible, I look at our parents and have an immense amount of gratitude for how engaged they were with all of us and supportive."

Meawhile, Priyanka told ELLE about how the pair navigate parenthood with their busy careers: "I don't remember having a conversation where I'm like, 'I need you to do more of this.' We both have careers that are important to us, so we split our time in a way where one of us is able to do the house things or be with the baby."