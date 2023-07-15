Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are couple goals during tennis date at Wimbledon

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas were the definition of couple goals on Saturday as they headed to Centre Court for the Women's Single's Finals. Pictured arriving at Wimbledon, the couple – who have been together since 2018 – treated themselves to a day out at the tennis, and they were certainly dressed to impress.

© Getty Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas put on a stylish display at Wimbledon

Bringing Hollywood glamour to SW19, Priyanka, 40, opted for a black A-line midi dress from Victoria Beckham's collection. Typically retailing at $1,790, the elegant design comes in an abstract print and features a ruffle-detailed bodice and a high neckline.

To complete her ensemble, Priyanka added a pair of peep-toe sock-style boots and tinted sunglasses. Her hair was swept into a half-up-half-down style and her makeup was kept natural and dewy.

© Getty Nick and Priyanka were cuddled up during the match

Meanwhile, Priyanka's husband Nick, 30, put on a dapper display in a tailored two-piece suit in a brown dogtooth print. Like his wife, the Jonas Brother singer shielded his eyes in a pair of statement sunglasses.

© Getty Emma Watson and Lewis Capaldi were also among the crowds

After making their entrance, the couple were later spotted watching the Women's Single's Finals among A-list crowds. Other celebrities in attendance included Andrew Garfield, Lewis Capaldi, Emma Watson, Maggie Smith, Issa Rae and Lin Mauel-Miranda.

The Princess of Wales was also pictured courtside. Following the matches, Princess Kate later presented Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova with the trophy. The tennis star was crowned the winner after taking on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

© Charlotte Wilson/Offside Princess Kate handed Marketa Vondrousova the winners trophy

Clearly enjoying their tennis date, Priyanka and Nick were photographed cuddled up throughout the match and whispering to one another.

Fans were no doubt excited to see the couple out in public. The two were last spotted together for a date night at Sona Restaurant in the Flatiron District in New York. Channelling Barbie, Priyanka looked pretty in pink in a velvet midi dress that featured statement cut-outs.

© Getty Nick and Priyanka arriving at Sona Restaurant in New York

Accessorised to perfection, the Love Again star added white pointed stilettos, a heart-shaped crossbody bag and silver hoop earrings. Slicking her brunette locks into a side parting, Priyanka rocked a smokey eyeshadow and a rich crimson lip.

As he held his wife's hand, Nick could be seen wearing a navy suit that shimmered in the light.

© Getty Priyanka and Nick officially started dating in 2018

Nick and Priyanka's love story began in 2017 when they crossed paths at Vanity Fair's Oscars party. Asked about their first meeting during her recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Priyanka said: "It was such a Prince Charming moment. It was like time stopped. And also he was so hot and I didn't know him... It was really like a meet-cute from a movie.

"He just held my hand and I turned around and he was in a suit and he goes down on his knees and I think time stopped."

Nick had previously shared his perspective of the meeting with Vogue, stating, "I put my drink down, get on one knee -- this is in front of a bunch of people -- and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

Months later, Nick reached out to Priyanka through direct messages, and they exchanged phone numbers. By 2018, they had started dating and in July of that year, Nick popped the question.

Priyanka and Nick were married in December 2018. As of January 2022, the couple are now proud parents to their baby daughter, Malti Marie, who they welcomed via surrogate.