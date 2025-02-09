Who is Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon

It's set to be a big month for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who recently announced his engagement to his partner, Anna Congdon, ahead of the Super Bowl.

Sharing the exciting news exclusively to People, the NFL player said: "I have an amazing fiancée. I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have without the help of her.

© Getty Images Anna Congdon and Saquon Barkley recently got engaged

"She always has my back, not only in football but throughout life... as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better.

"It's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children... and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started."

The couple met at Penn State college and were even each other's fraternity formal dates before they became official in 2017. In the midst of a whirlwind romance, the couple joyfully welcomed their first child, Jada, in April 2018 – only two days before Saquon was integrated into the NFL by the New York Giants.

© Getty Images The pair share a love for sports

Less than four years later, the family celebrated the arrival of their son, Saquon Jr., in September 2022.

Following a six-year tenure with the New York Giants, the athlete joined the Philadelphia Eagles in Match 2024. Saquon is set to compete in the Super Bowl on Feb 9 and will no doubt be supported in the crowd by his fiancée and two children.

The star, who turns 28 on the big day, added: "The best birthday gift you can have is playing in the Super Bowl and the only thing better than that is winning the Super Bowl on your birthday.

© Getty Images Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon with their daughter Jada

"So plans before or after...I really don't have any idea or any game plan at all. I'm really just focusing on going out there and playing this game and trying to continue to play at a high level."

But who exactly is Anna Congdon? From her college days to her growing social media following and sweet motherhood journey, HELLO! dives into the life of the NFL star's partner.

Early life

© Instagram Anna at her high school graduation

Anna was born in Forest City, Pennsylvania, and attended Forest City Regional High School. It seems the couple bonded over their shared love for sports as the NFL player's wife was the captain of the school's girls' basketball team. To commemorate her graduation in June 2016, Anna shared a snap of herself on Instagram. The photo depicted the then teenager posing with her mother in a white cap and gown adorned with orange and purple stripes. She captioned the post: "There is nothing I will miss more at college than sharing genuine smiles with this one."

Pennsylvania State University

© Instagram The couple attended a fraternity formal together

The couple met during their college days at Penn State, with Anna joining the institution in September 2016. Saquon's fiancée posted a snap of the pair gracing the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity formal together back in December 2016. The caption read: "He's alright on the field but you should see him on the dance floor."

Social media

The 26-year-old's Instagram following boasts over 130,000 followers and she regularly shares posts of her stylish ensembles, adorable family photos, and lavish getaways. Anna also starred in a Savage X Fenty Amazon Original promo video for the brand's show.

Motherhood

© Instagram Anna is set to be in the crowds at the Super Bowl

Anna announced the birth of her daughter via a sweet social media tribute in 2018. She penned: "Jada Clare 8 lbs 4 oz and 20.5 inches long - the love I have for her is something extraordinarily indescribable."

Discussing the birth of his daughter, the NFL star said: "I'm just honored and blessed that I have a daughter in Jada and be able to enter fatherhood and always gotta try to set the standard for her because her image of a man is gonna be off of me."

© Instagram Anna posted a sweet family photo

The couple's family kept growing as they celebrated the birth of Saquon Jr. in September 2022.

Anna doesn't shy away from a wholesome family photo on the grid. Earlier this month, she posted a snap of the four celebrating her fiancée's big win during the 2025 NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field.