Michael Douglas' son Dylan, 24, as you've never seen him before in unrecognizable new photos

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan is a political science buff who has been paving his own path in the media world following his 2022 graduation.

And yet, the 24-year-old proved that his parents' stunning genes run deep in a photoshoot for FAULT Magazine, where he looked unrecognizable from his usual polished look.

Dylan seemed every inch the professional in the shoot, which saw him posing in front of a cityscape and wearing a black leather jumpsuit that added to his mysterious aura.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones pens tribute to son Dylan on 24th birthday

In one photo, he pulled the collar up to conceal his face, while in another, he leaned precariously on a building ledge and looked up to the sky.

"It's Gotham out there," he wrote in the caption, alongside a close-up picture of his face with rain pouring down around him.

His smokey eye makeup and disheveled hair made him look like a character straight out of Batman.

Fans loved Dylan's new look, taking to the comment section to share their pride in his newest career move. "Super-heroic!!!" one wrote, while another commented, "Very noir."

"Okayyy" added another fan, alongside a fire emoji, while the shoot's photographer shared how happy he was with the final result.

"You knocked this cinematic shoot out of the ballpark! Can't wait to do the next one together!" he said.

© Getty Images Dylan is a political science graduate from Brown University

"You took 'being in the moment' to the next level in this shot!" he added below the picture of Dylan balancing on the ledge. "My heart stopped when I looked through the viewfinder, but it was all worth it."

Dylan's foray into modeling comes after he graduated from Brown University with a political science degree in 2022.

After working for political campaigns and grassroots organizations, he teamed up with SiriusXM to create a show targeted toward younger voters ahead of the 2024 US Election. He named the series Young American with Dylan Douglas.

© Kristina Bumphrey He has his own political talk show on SiriusXM

"[Dylan is] now stepping in front of the microphone because he feels strongly that his generation needs to play a more active and integral role in shaping the future of the country," said SiriusXM ahead of its release.

"His show will focus on issues of importance to Gen Z, including reproductive rights, climate change, and gun control."

Dylan took to his Instagram to share the exciting news, and explained how the show would play out. "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier," he said.

© Instagram His younger sister is pursuing a career in Hollywood

"I wanna take you through it. On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day – I'll underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

Michael and Catherine also share a daughter, Carys, who was born in April 2003. She is following her parents into the world of acting, rather than joining her brother in the political sphere.

Carys is studying at Brown University and has some acting credits to her name, including a role in The Holy Devil in 2024.